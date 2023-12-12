AFP to enforce ‘changes’ on RORE conduct in WPS

After experiencing first hand the harassment being inflicted by China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) to Filipino supply ships and their escorts maintaining the contingent manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) in Ayungin Shoal, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Monday said there will be “changes” on how the resupply mission is being conducted.

In a radio broadcast interview, the AFP chief, who witnessed the ramming and water cannon attacks of the Chinese vessels aboard Unaizah Mae I (UM-1), said there will definitely will be changes on the conduct of these resupply and rotation (RORE) missions.

“We need to change some of the tactics [we are using in the RORE] but we cannot announce that of course,” he said in Filipino.

The National Security Council, at a news conference in Malacañang, for its part, said the country is set to update its strategy against illegal activities of China in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) following the recent provocative acts of Chinese ship against Philippine vessels.

“We have to make some adjustments given the recent developments and we hope to be able to present this to the President very soon,” NSC spokesperson Jonathan E. Malaya said.

The updated plan is in line with the policy direction of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and is expected to affect the movement of Philippine forces in the WPS once it is implemented.

In a separate statement, the AFP said Brawner is the first military chief to board and visit the BRP Sierra Madre.

“Gen. Brawner is the first sitting AFP chief-of-staff to have set foot on the ship. During their journey, he experienced firsthand the risks faced by the regular resupply missions as the CCG and its maritime militia continue their attempts to obstruct said missions,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Monday.

Brawner briefly joined the troops manning the BRP Sierra Madre to personally convey President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s appreciation and Yuletide greetings to these military personnel.

“Undeterred, Gen. Brawner, accompanied by Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, Commander of the AFP’s Western Command, and other AFP personnel, proceeded with the mission on board UM-1 and accomplished it,” Trinidad said.

After an early “noche buena” with the military personnel manning the BRP Sierra Madre, Brawner underscored the importance of the BRP Sierra Madre in establishing the country’s presence and jurisdiction within its maritime zone.

“We value your service and sacrifice which demonstrates the Filipinos’ indomitable spirit in asserting our rights and performing our obligations under international law,” he added.

Also, the AFP chief told troops that the Chief Executive appreciates their sacrifices and devotion to duty.

“Your President is with you, I am with you, the whole Filipino nation is with you,” Brawner said.

Brawner recounts experience aboard UM-1

As this developed, the AFP chief said that he sought permission from the President to join Sunday’s RORE to Ayungin Shoal.

“I sought permission from the President to visit the troops [aboard the BRP Sierra Madre], he gave his consent and afterwards, he told me to give his Christmas greetings to the military personnel aboard and give them Christmas gifts, which I did,” he said in Filipino during a separate interview with reporters.

The AFP chief added that he boarded UM-1 unannounced via a Navy ship and did the same when returning.

And while aboard UM-1, the AFP chief recounted efforts of the Chinese ships to ram and water cannon the Filipino resupply boat.

Brawner also recounted a CCG ship’s efforts to reverse and hit the UM-1.

“They tried to cut us in the front, when it overshot us, we were proceeding on our course, it tried to reverse and hit us again,” he added.

Despite these harassments, UM-1 was able to reach BRP Sierra Madre and unload its supplies to the troops there.

Also, Brawner said his visit to the BRP Sierra Madre highlighted the importance of troops manning the ship.

“We give importance to their presence in Ayungin Shoal because it is a symbol of our sovereign rights in our exclusive economic zone. And even if the troops think that what they are doing there is small, their contribution to the country is huge,” he added.

Brawner also said he and Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. will hold a meeting soon along with their respective staffs on what actions can be taken in wake of these Chinese harassments.

During Sunday’s RORE mission, the CCG and CMM conducted aggressive actions against Philippine resupply boats and their escorts, damaging two out of the four Filipino craft involved in the operation.

“Today, 10 December 2023, CCG and CMM vessels harassed, blocked, and executed dangerous maneuvers on Philippine civilian supply vessels, in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine RORE to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. CCG vessel 5204 deployed a water cannon against the Philippine supply vessels causing severe damage to M/L Kalayaan’s engines, disabling the vessel and seriously endangering the lives of its crew. Currently, PCG vessel BRP Sindangan [MRRV-4407] is safely towing M/L Kalayaan back to Ulugan Bay, Palawan,” the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) earlier said.

It added that BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409) sustained damage in its mast after being directly targeted by a CCG water cannon.

“The PCG vessels and the resupply boats Unaizah Mae 1 and M/L Kalayaan were subjected to reckless and dangerous harassment at close range by CCG and CMM vessels on their approach to Ayungin Shoal. Contrary to China Coast Guard disinformation, UM1 was rammed by CCG 21556. Despite these extreme and reckless actions, UM1 successfully reached BRP Sierra Madre,” NTF-WPS added.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and several lawmakers condemned the incidents since it endangered the lives of Filipinos and are blatant violations of international law.

In response to the incidents, the Department of Foreign Affair (DFA) said it made a demarche to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also filed a diplomatic protest using its maritime communication mechanism with Beijing.

DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita C. Daza disclosed they also summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to explain why such incidents happened despite President Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s agreement last month to reduce tensions in the WPS.

“We are calling on China to be a responsible member of the international community and it is a signatory to UNCLOS [United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea], to abide by UNCLOS, and for us of course, the arbitral tribunal award,” Daza said.

When asked about the calls by some lawmakers to declare the Chinese Ambassador as persona non-grata, the DFA official said the matter should be “seriously considered” since is also considered an extreme measure.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Jay Tarriela said they were able to identify 46 Chinese ships in the two incidents—the largest number of maritime forces they were able to document in previous months.

Despite the provocations from Chinese ships, Tarriela stressed Philippine sea vessels will not resort to firing back water cannons so the country can maintain its moral high ground against China.

“If they are going to choose to do that kind of barbaric attack to prevent the Philippine Coast Guard or the Armed Forces of the Philippines in completing our resupply operation, then let them be so,” Tarriela said.