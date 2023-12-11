Villars keep gift-giving rites alive with Baseco children

IN line with the annual tradition of the Villar family to make children happy this Christmas Season, about 50 Baseco children were treated to a day filled with love and joy.

For the first time, the Villar Christmas Party was held at the Villar Children’s Farm in Bacoor City, Cavite and it was attended by the Baseco children.

The Villar family—former Senate President Manny Villar, Senators Cynthia and Mark Villar, and Vistaland Holdings President and CEO Paolo Villar hosted the Christmas Party which was held at Crosswinds in Tagaytay City for the past 13 years.

The Villar family led the gift-giving to 50 Baseco children who were fetched from their places in Tondo, Manila, and brought to the Villar Children’s Farm in Bacoor City.

Sen. Cynthia Villar said the Christmas Party for the children is being held annually to keep alive the Villar tradition of gift-giving and sharing their blessings.

“Christmas has always been a special time especially for the children. This event is just one of our family’s way of giving back to the Filipino people,” Villar said.

“We hope through this celebration, we are able to spread joy to the kids and their families this holiday season,” she added. She also hopes the Baseco children can create wonderful and loving memories of the time spent with the Villar family.

Former Sen. Manny Villar said this occasion is one of the symbols of their family’s love and care for our children from less fortunate families.

“We want to make them happy in our simple way during this holiday season. We also like them to have fun with us and their new found friends at Villar Children’s Farm.”

The Villars joined the Baseco children in watching a magician’s show and playing parlor games.

The Baseco children and their companions enjoyed the foods and the games prepared by the Villar Family. The Baseco children also experienced the zipline and horse back riding as they toured the Villar Children’s Farm.