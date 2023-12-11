Unwrapping The Joy of Giving at Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila managed by Accor

PASIG CITY – As the festive season approaches, Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor is thrilled to unveil its Christmas offerings through “The Joy of Giving.” Dedicated to spreading warmth and happiness, the hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with The Gift of Experience, The Gift of Sharing, and The Gift of Time.

The Gift of Experience: Nothing beats a cozy getaway with friends and family. Starting with a Studio Executive Suite at Php 9,750++, a One-Bedroom Executive Suite at Php 12,090++, and a Two-Bedroom Executive Suite at Php 16,640++. All packages are inclusive of an overnight stay with a breakfast buffet and a mini gingerbread house, adding a touch of sweetness to your stay.

The Gift of Sharing: Good times become special when shared. Check out these Christmas hampers perfectly curated to convey festive cheer. Starting from Php 3,500 nett, choose from three (3) different selections: Joy, Delight, and Festive hampers. Each hamper was crafted with a bottle of red wine, panettone, homemade mince pies and Speculoos cookies, dark chocolate bars, crisps, homemade watermelon rind atchara, fruit jam or marmalade, and more.

Christmas traditions find their full expression with the stars of the table. These platters are ideal for any potluck, party, or intimate gathering, starting at Php 6,600 nett. Savor delectable sharing platters of Turkey, Beef Brisket, or Salmon Set with a side of baby potatoes, carrots, turnip, green beans, Brussels sprouts, and brocolli.

Gather the family with a traditional Filipino Glazed Ham Set at Php 6,050 nett inclusive of glazed ham, lapu lapu escabeche, ginataang banana heart, pancit palabok, and brazo de mercedes or relish the Western Beef Brisket Set at Php 4,400 nett inclusive of slow-braised beef brisket, butter roasted marble potatoes, cheesy vegetable lasagna, spaghetti vongole, and a chocolate yule log cake. Each set serves five (5) to seven (7) persons.

The Gift of Time: Meaningful connections with your loved ones is a priceless investment of time. Savor a unique dinner buffet spread on 24 December, Christmas Eve featuring wagyu beef wellington, turkey, Spanish paella, a decadent gracing table, and a grand dessert selection at The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar priced at Php 3,488 nett per person with a glass of sparkling wine.

Celebrate Christmas Day lunch with holiday classics showcasing artisan cheese and cold cuts display, stuffed bellychon, roasted Balinaise native chicken, salmon coulibiac, blue crab, shrimps, Chinese dumplings, bbq station, and signature sweets from around the world to name a few, priced at Php 2,400 nett per person.

Are you ready for an extraordinary Journey to 2024? See vibrant bursts of light as we countdown to 2024 on 31 December 2023 with groovy music, good food, and a panoramic view of the metro at The Roof. The fun starts at Php 2,024 nett per person. The sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinner buffet at The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar is at Php 3,888 nett per person.

To reserve a table, visit bit.ly/TNLBreservation or bit.ly/TheRoofReservation, call us at +63 2 5318 7888, or email hb2d6-fb1@accor.com