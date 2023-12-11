Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices fell for the second straight week as investors continued to pocket their gains despite the steady inflation print for November.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index shed 10.41 points to close at 6,234.77 points.

The main index recorded the biggest loss during the four-day trading week on Thursday.

The country’s inflation rate further eased to 4.1 percent in November, beating consensus, from October’s 4.9 percent.

Average volume for the week fell to an average value of P3.51 billion. Foreign investors, who cornered half of the trades, were net buyers at P73.15 million.

Other sub-indices ended mixed with the broader All Shares index fell 2.64 points to 3,329.58, the Financials index shed 29.68 to 1,705.73, the Industrial index rose 16.43 to 8,762.70, the Holding Firms index lost 6.16 to 5,912.04, the Property index declined 1.47 to 2,744.38, the Services index added 21.15 to 1,541.36 and the Mining and Oil index increased 6.99 to 9,640.50.

For the week, losers edged gainers 109 to 99 and 34 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Medco Holdings Inc., PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc., AgriNurture Inc., Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Anglo Philippine Holdings Corp., Victorias Milling Co. Inc. and Ferronoux Holdings Inc.

Top losers, meanwhile, were I-Remit Inc., AbaCore Capital Holdings Inc., Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. A, PXP Energy Corp., Easycall Communications Philippines Inc., Macay Holdings Inc. and NiHAO Mineral Resources International Inc.

This week

Share prices may go up this week, but strong buying may only happen if investors see catalysts that would brighten the country’s economic outlook.

“Investors are expected to focus on the policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as they look for clues on the outlook for interest rates. Hints of easing may spur optimism in the market while hints of further tightening is expected to weigh on sentiment,” Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said.

“Investors may also look towards our upcoming foreign trade, foreign investment, and OFW cash remittances data for clues on our local economy.”

Broker 2TradeAsia said both the BSP and the US Fed may maintain their policy rates.

“We caution that these are not baseline expectations and therefore likely to come down as first numbers materialize. But these positive projections signal that risk investors are likely heading to a place of more power, especially relative to where forecasts were last year,” it said.

“Chartwise, the market may retest its 10-day exponential moving average. Failure to get back above the said line would be considered as a bearish development. Also, if the market fails to get back above its 10-day moving avaerage, it may next test its 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages. The market’s major support is seen at 6,000. Major resistance is seen at 6,400,” Tantiangco said.

Stock picks

Broker Regina Capital Development Corp. has advised to trade the range on the stock of Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) as it performed well during the past trading days, rising 5 percent from its current levels.

“Levels have failed to hit the overbought region as investors see that the stock is already priced at a premium. Investors might want to sell at JFC’s highs and buyback at lower levels,” it said.

Jollibee’s share price closed Thursday at P235.80 apiece.

Meanwhile, it advised to sell on rallies on the stock of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) as it demonstrated “a notable breakout” as bullish sentiment intensified, driven by the robust influx of investors into the stock.

“With the stock exhibiting considerable strength, investors may consider selling during rallies to secure and lock in their gains.”

ICTSI shares closed last week at P229 apiece.