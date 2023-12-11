Solons studying move to Taguig

THE House of Representatives (HOR) is now studying moving out of Quezon City and into in BGC, Taguig City, to “fast track legislative efforts.”

The Lower House created an ad hoc panel led by Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte to look into the feasibility of the said move.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio D. Gonzales Jr. of Pampanga and Deputy Majority Leader David C. Suarez of Quezon were named as vice chairmen of the panel.

The three lawmakers have filed House Resolution (HR) 1390, which proposed the relocation of the HOR to improve its “communication and coordination of legislative work” with the Senate.

“The rationale behind this plan to put the House and the Senate close to each other is meant to facilitate better communication and coordination among the lawmakers of both chambers with regard to legislative work,” read a statement the lawmaker issued last Sunday.

Among the factors of the transfer, which will be considered by the committee is fund source of the project, as well as building construction and public transportation accessibility of the proposed location in BGC.

Currently, the HOR is located at the Batasang Pambansa complex in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, the Senate is housed in the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) complex in Pasay City; but is expected to transfer to its new office in the BGC in July next year.

The government has allocated around P9 billion for the construction of the new Senate building.

Both chambers were previously housed at the Old Congress building along Padre Burgos Drive in Ermita, Manila, and which is now where the National Museum of Fine Arts is located.