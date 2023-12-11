Solon seeks govt action on dry spell’s impact on power supply

A lawmaker from Quezon City has called on Congress to look into the government’s readiness on the potential power disruption during the dry spell from the intensifying impact of El Niño in the coming months.

In a statement issued last Sunday, Quezon City Rep. Marvin D. Rillo expressed concern on how El Niño can affect the operation of the country’s hydroelectric power plants.

He noted that 13.9 percent or 2,416 megawatts (MW) of Luzon’s generating capacity come from hydropower facilities.

“We would urge the House committee on energy to look into the potential adverse impact of prolonged below normal rainfall conditions on hydroelectric power plants in Luzon,” Rillo said.

Citing data from the Department of Energy, the lawmaker said there are 14 hydroelectric power plants in Luzon.

These are the following: Kalayaan PSPP in Kalayaan, Laguna (720 MW); San Roque in San Manuel, Pangasinan (404 MW); Magat in Ramon, Isabela (345.6 MW); Angat Main in Norzagaray, Bulacan (200 MW); Casecnan (NIA) in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija (150 MW); Binga in Itogon, Benguet (138 MW); and, Pantabangan in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija (120 MW).

Also in the list are Ambuklao in Bokud, Benguet (105 MW); Bakun AC in Alilem, Ilocos Sur (59.4 MW); Caliraya in Lumban, Laguna (35 MW); Botocan in Majayjay, Laguna (22 MW); Angat Aux in Norzagaray, Bulacan (18 MW); Sabangan in Sabangan, Mountain Province (15 MW); and, Masiway in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija (12 MW).

Rillo made the remark after Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) and Aboitiz Power Corp. issued warnings last month on the potential power shortage next year due to increasing demand and the impact of El Niño.

In an advisory issued on December 6, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that the effects of El Niño are expected to reach its peak in the coming months.