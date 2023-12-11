Solon flags govt inaction on recurring issues delaying ODA-funded projects

THE government’s failure to address recurring issues that persistently delay much-needed overseas development assistance (ODA) projects could slow down economic development, according to Sen. Win T. Gatchalian.

“Timely execution of ODA projects not only addresses pressing developmental needs but is also a commitment to responsible governance,” Gatchalian was quoted in a statement his office issued over the weekend.

“Sinisiguro nito na maayos na ginagamit ang perang pinaghirapan ng mga taxpayer, na nagreresulta sa konkreto at pangmatagalang pagpapabuti sa imprastraktura, kalusugan at kabuuang kalagayan sa buhay,” he added. [Such ensures that hard-earned funds of taxpayers are used well, resulting in concrete and sustained improvements in infrastructure, health and overall quality of life.]

During the recently held Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance meeting, co- chaired by Gatchalian and Pampanga 2nd District Rep. Gloria M. Arroyo, the senator noted that most recommendations to address delays in ODA project implementation involve close coordination among implementing agencies.

“Looking at some of the recommendations by the National Economic Development Authority (Neda), these issues on delays are within the control of the executive department and should be part of the day-to-day activities of the implementing agencies,” he lamented, citing the prolonged processing of government permits as an example that hounds some ODA projects.

Gatchalian also flagged the recurring issue of right-of-way as another reason for delays in completing certain ODA projects.

“It is disappointing that normal responsibilities cannot even be fulfilled. Expected na alam nyo na ’yung batas at alam nyo yung proseso,” said Gatchalian, addressing implementing agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation. [It is expected that you already know the law and know the process.]

“This should not be the case anymore. This is expected of any implementing agency, how come these problems are recurring?”

According to the Neda, as of December 2022, 48 active ODA-funded projects with reported delays were identified as either behind schedule, with incomplete output, or simply terminated.