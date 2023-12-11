Scions of founders to take over helm of GMA Network

GMA Network Inc. is poised to undergo a significant shift in leadership as its chairman and chief executive, Felipe L. Gozon, is retiring from his post, marking a “new era” in the conglomerate’s history.

In a statement, GMA said the sons of the three founders of the network will lead the company following Gozon’s retirement effective January 1.

Gilberto Duavit Jr., the company’s president and COO, will assume the CEO role starting January 1. Joel Marcelo Jimenez, the son of GMA founder Menardo Jimenez, was also elected as the new chairman of the network’s Executive Committee.

Duavit, the eldest son of GMA founder Gilberto Duavit Sr., has been integral to the network’s operations since joining the Board of Directors in 1999.

Despite his retirement, the 84-year-old Gozon will remain as the chair of the company’s board of advisers.

The listed broadcasting conglomerate described Gozon as a “transformational” leader, as he brought GMA to the top of the ratings war with then competitor ABS-CBN Corp.

With Gozon as its chief, GMA reaches over 73 million Filipinos across the country. It has grown into a network of 106 TV stations and 21 radio stations nationwide.

Globally, GMA International connects with millions of Filipinos in over 100 countries. GMA Regional TV also continues to reach more Filipinos with its top-rating and award-winning local programs.

Image credits: www.gmanetwork.com





