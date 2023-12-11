Sarno earns fifth in Doha, intensifies Olympic ranking

VANESSA SARNO placed fifth among the strongest weightlifters in the women’s 71 kgs class on Monday in the 2023 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Grand Prix II at the Holiday Villa Hotel & Residence in Doha, Qatar.

Sarno, 20, lifted a remarkable 108 kgs in snatch and 141 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of personal best of 249 kgs, to boost her chances of securing a ticket to the Paris Olympics next year slated on July 26 to August 11.

“These are all new Philippine records lifted by Vanessa [Sarno] in snatch and clean and jerk,” Sarno’s coach Nick Jaluag told BusinessMirror on Monday. “She can lift heavier than that up to the Olympics.”

Sarno established her first Olympic qualifier in Bogota, Colombia World Championships in December 2022 when she nailed 99 kgs in snatch, 125 kgs in clean and jerk for 224 kgs total to land on No. 13.

Her second was 107 kgs in snatch, 132 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 239 kgs in Jinju, South Korea Asian Weightlifting Championships last May, where she got three silvers boosting her Olympic ranking in 71 kgs at ninth place.

Sarno, however, didn’t finish her lift in Saudi World Championships last September because of minor injury.

North Korea’s Song Kuk Huang captured the gold with 120 kgs in snatch, 149 kgs in clean and jerk and 269 kgs total, while Chinese Liao Guifang made 116 kgs in snatch, 148 kgs in clean and jerk and 264 kgs total for three silvers, and American Olivia Lynn Reeves got the bronze with 115 kgs in snatch, 147 kgs in clean and jerk, and 262 kgs total.

2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon finished ninth place with 234 kgs total on top of 104 kgs in snatch and 130 kgs in clean and jerk.