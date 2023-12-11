Sansan to hire more software developers

Davao City—Sansan Inc., a Japanese information technology company, said it is strengthening its presence in the Philippines by opening another 100 slots for local software developers.

Its Sansan Global Development Center is hiring 100 software developers as it also announced that it was expanding “to larger premises” after it put up an office early this year in Cebu City.

“We are creating IT jobs for Filipinos and supporting the local economy of Cebu. The Philippines remains an attractive global IT hub for international companies, with Cebu notably offering a high-level of IT education and a large pool of talented engineers,” Jay Pegarido, director and country manager at Sansan Global Development Center Inc., said in a statement.

“We are excited to continue our recruitment drive for the best tech talent we can find as we work toward improving our overseas development environment. I encourage talented IT experts to apply for roles at Sansan’s Cebu center.”

It comes as the company nears its 50 software developer milestone, since announcing plans to hire up “to 100 earlier this year. The center supports the development of Sansan’s product functions for global markets, delivering a global-standaKt rd technology development environment,” it said.

Sansan is a Japanese provider of cloud-based solutions “that promote digital transformation (DX) and reshape how we work.”

The company does not offer its solutions in the Philippine market at present but its decision to put up an office in Cebu was meant to accelerate its overseas product expansion this year, including its namesake sales DX solution Sansan and online invoice receiving solution Bill One, with a focus on Southeast Asia.

“Through its overseas subsidiary Sansan Global Pte. Ltd., the company has been rapidly expanding availability of the Sansan and Bill One solutions in Singapore and Thailand,” it said.

“This objective is being delivered on by our talented local technology team made up of some of the best software developers in the country. They gain freedom to pursue ideas while coordinating with the Japan-based staff. Our new, larger facilities in the Cebu Business Park area can accommodate up to 100 staff and include recreational breakout areas for engineers to connect with their coworkers away from the conventional office setting.”

Sansan said it would continue developing world-class products in both its home market of Japan and internationally.