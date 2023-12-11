PSC flagship programs PNG, Batang Pinoy unfurl Sunday

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) puts in the finishing touches on the Batang Pinoy (BP) and Philippine National Games (PNG) National Finals that kick off Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Close to 18,000 athletes aged 17 and below have registered for the BP, with almost 4,000 athletes 18 or older competing in the PNG.

“These games represent another significant milestone in our commitment to promoting sports excellence and development of our young athletes,” PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said. “We’re fully committed to providing a world-class platform for our athletes to showcase their talents and compete at the highest level.”

The simultaneous staging of BP and PNG features 26 sports—archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, basketball 3×3, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesport, football, gymnastics, judo, karatedo, kickboxing, lawn tennis, muay thai, pencak silat, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, wrestling, weightlifting and wushu.

“We want to provide the best possible exposure for athletes of the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games,” PSC Executive Director Paulo Tatad told the PSC Chatroom program. “There’s a lot of learning that we got from competitions abroad like the way they conduct it from the registration, the pre-game up to the actual competition, and post-game.”

Tatad added: “One thing we want to pick up is the custom of exchanging pins. We’re encouraging LGUs to create their own pins. We’re trying to recreate that feel.”

All participants, coaches and delegations from almost 200 LGUs are expected at Sunday’s opening ceremony where notable BP and PNG alumnus and Filipino sports legends also gracing the event at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The PSC partnered with the Philippine Basketball Association, Milo Philippines, Otsuka Solar-Pocari Sweat, PLDT and Smart Communications, Grab, Chooks To Go, and Shakey’s Philippines.