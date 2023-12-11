Pioneer OFW Insurance is now available on GInsure via GCash

Pioneer Insurance just launched its OFW Insurance on GCash, making it more accessible to 1.96 million Filipino migrant workers.

“This partnership will enable Pioneer to expand its reach to our kababayans around the world as it provides them with affordable reliable insurance that can respond to their emergencies abroad,” Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan Jr. revealed.

Chan added that offering Pioneer OFW Insurance is the company’s way of giving Pinoys working overseas and their families back home the security and peace of mind they need. Said insurance covers Natural and Accidental Death, Permanent Total Disablement with Disability, Repatriation of Mortal Remains, Medical Evacuation and Repatriation, and Compassionate Visit of one visitor. Other benefits include Repatriation due to unjust termination, Subsistence Allowance for legal matters abroad, and Money Claims if the OFW files a case against an employer with the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

Prior to the partnership, Pioneer had already opened an online purchasing portal (http://www.ofwpioneer.ph) for OFWs.

“We all know that our kababayans face a lot of risks just to provide their loved ones with a decent life and a bright future. As their reliable insurance partner, we want to assure them that Pioneer has their back,” Chan concluded.

“By collaborating with Pioneer Insurance, we make it easier for Filipinos to stay protected even as they work tirelessly abroad for their families back home,” said Winsley Bangit, GCash VP, Group Head of New Businesses.

With just a few taps on GCash (https://gcashapp.page.link/PIOFWI01), Filipinos aged 18 to 63 who have a direct, valid employment contract can enjoy insurance coverage worth $32,000 starting at $18 for 6 months.