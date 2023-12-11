Pinoy Strong 100 in PSA forum

ORGANIZERS of an upcoming sports reality tv show serve as special guest in the final Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum for the year.

The Pinoy Strong 100 will be discussed in Tuesday’s session at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Appearing in the 10:30 a.m. public sports program are host, action director and co-producer Mark Mugen Streigl, One of a Kind Asia COO and Creative Director Allan Majadillas, Christine Majadillas, producer 2Pinoy Strong CEO-One of a Kind Asia, and director Roby Alabado, DOT Director for Sports Tourism.

The show aims to gather the country’s strongest men and women from all walks of life, with national athletes as among the early qualifiers.

The session is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, MILO, Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

PSA president Nelson Beltran, sports editor of the Philippine Star, enjoins all members to attend the last session for 2023 as it gives way to the coverage of the Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games next week as well as the holding of the Annual SMC-PSA Awards Night set on January 29 at the Diamond Hotel.

The Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page