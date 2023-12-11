‘PHL converts 600K hectares of irrigated lands’

More than 600,000 hectares of irrigated lands were converted in the past decade, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Figures from the PSA showed a total of 620,399.48 hectares were converted from 2012 to 2022, or average of 62,040 hectares annually.

In the past three years, land conversion increased to over 60,000 hectares annually in the 2020-2022 period.

The largest number of lands converted in past decade was recorded in 2022 at 64,068.12 hectares while the smallest number was recorded in 2015 at 49,767.66 hectares.

Based on the data, most of these converted lands were National Irrigation Systems (NIS) reaching a total of 468,468.43 hectares followed by Communal Irrigation Systems (CIS) at 151,176.91 hectares.

The largest number of NIS lands converted was in 2021 when it reached 46,268.61 hectares while the smallest was in 2012 at 40,523.5 hectares.

Among regions, the largest conversions occured in Central Luzon, the rice granary of the Philippines. A total of 111,079.46 hectares of land was converted in the region between 2012 and 2022.

In contrast, the region that had the least conversions was the Bicol region where only 1,356.83 hectares of land were converted in the past 10 years.

The data on land conversion is part of the Compendium of Philippine Environment Statistics (CPES), a compilation of environment and related socioeconomic statistics collected from various government agencies.

The CPES has six components, namely: environmental conditions and quality, environmental resources and their use, residuals, extreme events and disasters, human settlements and environmental health, and environmental protection, management, and engagement.

Component 2 of the CPES compiles statistics on environmental resources and their benefits to humanity. It has six subcomponents: mineral resources, energy resources, land, soil resources, biological resources, and water resources.

Last July, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Undersecretary Luis Pangulayan said the agrarian reform program in the country will continue to work against the conversion of agricultural lands even with the signing of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act.

Pangulayan said the agrarian reform mandate is to monitor arable tracts of land in the country and prevent them from being converted into other purposes other than agriculture.