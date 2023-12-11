Olivarez registers straight-set win on home court at Verdad’s expense

ERIC JED OLIVAREZ reasserted his dominance over Fritz Verdad with a resounding 6-2, 6-0 victory to secure the Rep. Edwin Olivarez Cup at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque City, over the weekend.

Olivarez, 25, showcased his commanding skills by breaking Verdad twice in the opening set and delivering an impressive all-around performance throughout, turning what was anticipated to be a closely contested match into a virtual workout.

The lopsided victory came on the heels of the Western Michigan U product’s triumph in the MITF Open in Iloilo last month where he also defeated Verdad, 6-3, 6-4. Olivarez also ruled the Rep. Edward Hagedorn Open in Palawan last August.

After dispatching Marco Macalintal, 6-2, 6-0, in the quarters, Olivarez foiled Eric Tangub, 6-2, 6-5, while Verdad thwarted Andre Alcantara, 7-6(1), 6-1, then ripped Vicente Anasta, 6-3, 6-0, as the duo forged another title clash.

Not only did Olivarez shine in singles play but he also flourished in the doubles, teaming up Nilo Ledama to hold off Anasta and Noel Damian, 6-2, 7-5, in the semis before blasting Verdad and Rolly Saga, 6-3, 6-2, in the Group A tournament presented by Dunlop.

Action shifts to City of Naga, Cebu this week for the Dagitab Festival featuring the Open, juniors, classified and legends categories. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

The 10-day tournament, backed by Mayor Eric Olivarez, San Jose Salt’s Ivan Ong, Kaizan Steel Trading, Annie Cheng, Brodeth Marketing, Kap Eli Tadeo Demafelis, MITF Group, Norma Clarino and PPBCC Veterinary Hospital, also featured a diverse range of talent.

In the juniors division, Fil-Am Andre Alcantara enhanced a promising career by beating Ariel Cabral, 6-0, 7-5, to pocket the boys’ 18-and-under crown while Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado survived Joy Ansay, 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, to top the distaff side of the tournament held as part of the Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championship circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, Brice Baisa of Puerto Princesa and Lanao del Norte’s Kale Cyd Villamor bagged the boys’ grand slam doubles with an 8-4 victory over siblings France and Frank Dilao of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, while Digos City’s Juliana Carvajal and Mercado clipped Ave Maria Policarpio of Muntinlupa and Bulacan’s Xophia Oliveros, 8-2, for the girls diadem.

Other winners in MTE Classified team category were Team Barda (A&B), Team Topspin Titans (C) and Team TMK VVMAX 1 (B&C), while Chat Conta won the 35s and 45s Legends men’s singles titles.

In the Legends men’s doubles, Mark Alcoseba and Noel Salupado bagged the 30s crown, Jomar Arcilla and Luis Arcenas snared the 40s title and Noel Lontok and JD Benitez won the 50s trophy.