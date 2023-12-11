NEDA preps for law focused on PHL ‘KIST’ industry’s devt

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) is laying the groundwork for a new law that will be specific for the “knowledge and innovation, science and technology,” or “Kist,” industry.

Neda Undersecretary for Policy and Planning Rosemarie G. Edillon said they will first conduct a study to gather information regarding the industry and determine best practices the country can adopt in this regard.

The KIST are part of firms using the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) law and are encountering a number of restrictions that prevent them from thriving and growing as an industry.

“Right now they’re using the PEZA law. If you’re a [firm registered with the] PEZA, a big percentage [of what you produce]—70 percent—has to be exported,” Edillon recently told reporters.

“You have other restrictions like you cannot do work from home, it’s has to be done within the zone. We think it will not be a conducive environment for KIST. So we want to put in place a different policy framework [which will allow them to thrive],” she added.

Edillon said once a bill is drafted, Neda can search for a champion in both at the House of Representatives and the Philippine Senate to have the bill passed into law.

“No champion yet. But we know there will be a number of it who’ll be interested, especially the ones who really began the work on the Philippine innovation,” the Neda official said.

Four months ago, the PEZA signed a joint memorandum circular (JMC) on the “KIST Park Guidelines” with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), which aims to support strategies for skills development, among others.

The JMC seeks “to set the criteria and procedures in evaluating applications for registration of KIST Ecozones and administration of incentives to KIST developers/operators and locators under Republic Act [RA] 7916, as amended.”

The circular noted that the JMC shall cover applications for establishment of KIST Park by higher education institutions (HEIs) and its declaration as an ecozone under the PEZA Framework.

It shall also cover the registration and administration of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to KIST Ecozone Developers/Operators and Locators including start-up and spin-off companies.

Among the objectives of the KIST Ecozones are to transform idle lands owned by HEIs into more productive uses catering to STI purposes.