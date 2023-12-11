MILF ex-combatants now job-ready

DAVAO CITY—From armed combatants to government-certified skilled workers, more than a thousand former fighters of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) recently graduated their choice vocational short course last week to become job-ready and prepared for integration to mainstream society.

A total of 1,255 decommissioned combatants from the MILF and their families graduated from the technical-vocational skills training program sponsored by the Bangsamoro government.

The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education-Technical Education and Skills Development (MBHTE-TESD) bestowed on the graduates their national certification at the end of their vocational training at thje MILF’s Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, on December 5.

Education Minister Mohagher M. Iqbal and Deputy Minister Haron S. Meling, along with MBHTE-TESD Bangsamoro Director General Ruby A. Andong and Maguindanao Provincial Director Salehk B. Mangelen graced their graduation ceremony.

Iqbal emphasized in his speech that the skills would transform the graduates into “productive members of society ultimately enhancing their quality of lives.”

“Su umpungan tanu, syaden sa indaw taman e magaga nin magidsan e siya pakaukit kanu kapasadan nu gobyerno endo siya mismo sa BARMM endo MILF na pagatulen tanu samaya e aden madtabang salkanu sa ukit a mabaloy a uyag-ugag a mapya,” he said in the vernacular Maguindanao dialect. [Our leadership, both the BARMM government and the MILF, will do its best effort to support you in improving your livelihood.]

The graduates were among the 2,240 combatants that the MBHTE-TESD has targeted to complete their vocational training before the end of the year.

Aside from certificates of training, the graduates also received tool kits and training support fund allowance from MBHTE-TESD.

The graduates underwent rigorous training in various national competencies, including Carpentry II, Dressmaking II, Bread and Pastry Production II, Electrical Installation and Maintenance II, Cookery II, and Animal (chicken) Production II. These programs were conducted with 16 different technical vocational institutions in Cotabato City and Maguindanao del Norte.

Taya Maguid, a 51-year-old dressmaking trainee from Barangay Darapanan, expressed her gratitude to the BARMM government for the skills she acquired. Maguid, has been the sole breadwinner for her three children after she became a widow.

Now that I have completed the course, “this will contribute to the livelihood of my family,” Maguid said.

Providing skills-training to MILF combatants is part of the implementation the Executive Order 79, also known as the Annex on Normalization, signed by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte on April 24, 2019, the BARMM information office said.

The EO outlines four main aspects of the peace mechanism: security, socio-economic development, confidence building-measures, and transitional justice and reconciliation.

Image credits: Manuel T. Cayon





