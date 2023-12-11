Govt turns over ₱398.5-M farm equipment to Nueva Ecija planters

The Department of Agriculture, through the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (DA-PhilMech) turned over last Thursday P398.5 million worth of agricultural machinery and postharvest facilities to the province of Nueva Ecija.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. led the distribution of 125 units of machinery to 88 qualified farmers’ cooperative and association (FCA) under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) at the PhilMech center located at the Science City of Munoz.

“Pakiusap ko po na ingatan at alagaan ninyo ang mga makinaryang ito. Bagaman ito ay libre, nararapat pa rin na gamitin natin ito ng may pagpapahalaga at pag-iingat,” Laurel said.

“Kung kailangan nang dumaan sa maintenance, huwag nawa natin itong pababayaan upang mas matagal pa at mas marami pa ang makagamit nito.”

Laurel said he is hoping that the machinery awarded will be the key to harmonious relationship between farmers and the government.

“Maging susi rin nawa ito ng pagkakasundo-sundo at hindi pagkaka-watak-watak ng samahan. Gawin po nating nagkakaisa ang ating mga samahan habang tayo rin ay nakikipag-isa sa mga magagandang hangarin ng ating gobyerno para sa inyo at sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

The farm machines include five units of four-wheel tractors, 22 units of hand tractors, nine units of walk-behind transplanters, 21 units of riding type transplanter, four units of precision seeders, 22 units of rice combine harvesters, nine units of single-pass rice mills; 13 units of six-ton recirculating dryers, 13 units of twelve-ton recirculating dryers, four units of 1.5-ton per hour (tph) multi-stage rice mills, two units of 2-3 tph multi-stage rice mills, and one unit of 4-5 tph multi-stage rice mills.

“This is the biggest one-day distribution of farm machines, and it clearly demonstrates how PHilMech has sustained the distribution of machinery and conducted various trainings for beneficiaries under the RCEF-Mechanization Program. Our ultimate aim is to modernize the countryside, and make it contribute more to national economic development,” PhilMech Executive Director Dionisio Alvindia said in a statement.

A total of 935 units of various rice machinery and equipment were turned over to 444 FCAs in Nueva Ecija from 2019-2023 under RCEF-Mechanization Program.