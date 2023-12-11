Gadon to DENR on Manila Bay reclamation projects: ‘Let it go’

PRESIDENTIAL Adviser for Anti-Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry G. Gadon is calling on the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to develop a clear policy on the reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

Along with Gadon, leaders from the government and private sectors agree. Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. supports the Presidential Adviser’s call, underscoring the benefits of such a multi-billion peso project to the economy.

Speaking during a Partners’ Forum at the Quezon City Sports Club on Friday, Gadon said he supports the decision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to suspend the 22 reclamation projects around the country, due to alleged environmental violations divulged by DENR.

However, he said, the strict compliance to all regulations by the proponents of the two Pasay reclamations projects, which the President has eventually exempted will ensure sustainability of the benefits that will be derived from the projects.

“I am only concerned with job generations. The Marcos administration is aware that job generation is the best solution to poverty alleviation, hence the passage of the ‘Trabaho Para sa Bayan’ Act,” Gadon said. “Aside from the job generation, I believe it is important that there will be new tax sources and government proprietary income to sustain social benefit programs.”

For his part, Ortiz said the DENR is harping on “potential violations” giving the country an estimated P40 million in losses every day over the stalled two projects in the metropolis bay, particularly in the Pasay City area which were planned in 2017. He pointed to a study by architect Felino A. Palafox Jr. that showed land reclamation projects may serve as a barrier for tsunamis.

Amorsolo Competente, Lakas Manggagawa Labor Center representing workers from the private sector, said not only hundreds but thousands Filipino workers will benefit from the two reclamation projects in Pasay City.

“Reclamation is not bad. Singapore and Tel Aviv sea fronts are reclaimed areas. Even the critics there are now also benefiting from those reclamation projects,” Competente said.

Christopher Bautista, president of the Kapisanan ng mga Manggagawa sa GOCC at GFIs (Government Owned Controlled Corporation, Government Financial Institutions) cited the Philippine Reclamation Authority—the group’s affiliate—that “already pronounced the Pasay reclamation projects are complaint.”

“We’re one with Secretary Gadon. We should not be reactive to this issue. Makakasama na sa ating ekonomiya, masisira pa ang imahe ng bansa [foreign investors]. We are pushing for ‘ease of doing business,’ pagkatapos ang mga ganitong projects hahadlangan natin,” Bautista said.

The group said the DENR should focus on segment assessment of every reclamation project.