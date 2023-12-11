EU investment for PHL digital hub has caveat

EUROPEAN firms are ready to invest in the Philippines and turn it into a digital hub in the region, but the country should “strongly” implement policies that support a digital trade environment, an international trade expert said.

Colette van der Ven, trade policy expert with the International Trade Centre, also underscored the importance of a Philippine-European Union free trade agreement (FTA), read a statement the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) released last Friday.

Van der Ven, according to Philexport, said an FTA between the two economies can help transform the Philippines into a regional digital hub through the launch of the EU’s “digital economy package” for the country.

Van der Ven, who gave a talk at the EU-Philippines Partnership Conference last week, said trade is a “digital enabler” because it can “unleash digital growth in the Philippines and support [small-scale and medium-sized enterprises] SMEs.”

Robust trade can provide opportunities for digital acceleration because it can lead to the “enhancement of the digital infrastructure, creation of a digitally enabling environment, and access to goods, services, and technologies needed for the country’s digital transition,” the expert said on December 5.

Moreover, she noted it can open up new market opportunities for digitally enabled products and services from the Philippines.

However, Van der Ven raised the concern that the Philippines has “more restrictive” regulations on foreign direct investments (FDIs) compared to some of its Asean peers like Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

Citing the “FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index 2019” of the OECD, she said: “You can see that the Philippines is much more restrictive across the board except for the retail sector…so FDI inflows have not been as strong as compared to other regional countries.”

But van der Ven said the passage of new laws liberalizing trade and foreign ownership in the country can only help to “loosen” this restrictiveness.

Asked about “policy improvements” that can enhance digital trade opportunities in the country, reactors at the said conference said there are “very few” regulations that need to be drafter or amended.

Philexport Executive Vice President Senen M. Perlada pointed out while the country’s laws are “more than sufficient,” some lack implementing rules and regulations.

“We have enough laws. We just need to implement and follow the spirit of the law and provide resources,” he said.

If there is one regulation that still needs crafting, it is policies on blockchain, Perlada added.

For his part, Roehl Ramon Gurango of the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines “pressed for the urgent passage” of the Open Access bill.

According to Philexport, this proposed legislation seeks to address the legal obstacles and outdated laws that put up high barriers to entry of new ICT players and “perpetuate a costly and inefficient way of installing broadband infrastructure.”

Other panelists, meanwhile, suggested the signing of more FTAs by the Philippines, further simplification of regulations and the political will for their implementation, especially the Ease of Doing Business law, and policies that will raise the awareness of the common Filipino about what the new laws are about and how these can benefit them.