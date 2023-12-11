Deep capital market to serve as ‘spare tire’–BSP governor

WITH Christmas just around the corner, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor bared his wishes, particularly in deepening the capital markets.

In a presentation during the 119th Meeting of the Capital Market Development Council (CMDC), BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said there is a need to deepen the capital market to create a “spare tire” for the country.

This is based on the recommendations of former US Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1999 regarding the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis when he said a “spare tire” could have cushioned the impact of the crisis.

“[My] wish list for Christmas, one, to have a deeper capital market [and] two, for the inflation rate to stay within the target range,” Remolona recently told reporters.

Efforts to deepen the capital markets have been underway in the region. In terms of the stock market and corporate bond market as a percentage of GDP in 2022, the Philippines trails its Asean counterparts except for Indonesia.

Based on his presentation at the CMDC, Remolona said deepening the capital market means opening the corporate bond market to single-A and triple-B borrowers.

Currently, Remolona said the country’s corporate bond market consisted of triple-A or double-A. Single-A bonds account for the smallest share. This could be termed as a “Lake Wobegon corporate bond market.”

Lake Wobegon is a fictional town created by Garrison Keillor. The town is the setting for the segment “News from Lake Wobegon” for a radio program in the novel.

Remolona, quoting Keiller on Lake Wobegon: “All the women are strong, all the men are good-looking and all the children are above-average.”

In terms of the stock market, Remolona said better enforcement of insider trading rules are in order. He said there are times when a listed firm’s stock price does not react to the public release of significant news.

“This would suggest that insiders had already traded on the news before its release,” Remolona said in a presentation.

Citing the work of Hong Kong University Professor Uptal Bhattacharya, Remolona said the study found that 38 out of the 87 countries with insider trading laws did not enforce them.

The BSP governor added that Bhattacharya also found that the cost of equity financing is significantly lower in the 38 countries.

Meanwhile, Remolona said also needs to join the global shift to equity index and emerging market bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

He shared that the big three in index funds are BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street. Together, Remolona said, they are the largest shareholders in 88 percent of Standard & Poors 500 firms and manage the biggest ETFs.

“The top three emerging market bond ETFs are by JP Morgan, Barclays and Invesco,” the central bank governor said. “Philippine markets are not included in any of the major global equity ETFs or emerging market bond ETFs.”

In his column for the BusinessMirror, Santiago F. Dumlao Jr. said the CMDC is a government-private sector voluntary organization of major institutional stakeholders created to promote the country’s capital market development.

Dumlao, a founding director and convenor of the Association of Credit Rating Agencies in Asia, said the CMDC created the Capital Market Development Blueprint (CMD Blueprint). The latter is a program of “what to do,” integrating the policies, projects and related activities required to pursue their objectives. The current Third CMD Blueprint covers the period 2019 to 2025.

According to the Department of Finance, the CMDC include top officials from the BSP, the Bureau of the Treasury, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Insurance Commission, the Bankers Association of the Philippines and the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The members also include representatives of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDS Group), the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., the Investment Houses Association of the Philippines and the Philippine Life Insurance Association.

Completing the list are: the Philippine Insurers and Reinsurers Association; the Philippine Federation of Pre-Need Plan Co. Inc.; the Philippine Association of Securities Brokers and Dealers Inc.; and, the Fund Management Association of the Philippines.