DA keen on scheme that will boost farmgate prices of sugar

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is planning to implement a buy-and-sell scheme that seeks to raise the farmgate prices of sugar and pull down retail prices.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the DA is crafting a plan that would utilize government funds to buy sugar from farmers at higher farmgate prices and sell the same stocks to consumers at lower prevailing market prices.

Laurel said, however, that the plan requires clearance from President Marcos Jr. The DA aims to start the buy-and-sell program by January.

He said this is the response of the DA to the continuous drop in farmgate prices of sugar despite the elevated retail prices of the sweetener. He noted that “somewhere down the sugar value chain, somebody is profiteering.”

“Sugar prices are high at the retail [level] but farmgate prices are declining—it’s now P2,550 [per 50-kilogram bag]. There’s an intervention that we are planning to do with the clearance of the President wherein we will have some funds that will be used by GOCCs [government-owned and -controlled corporations] to buy sugar from the farmers at a higher price then we will sell it at lower price, which will happen hopefully by January,” he said recently.

Last month, Laurel vowed that the DA would undertake certain interventions to address the “price disparity” of sugar in the market.

The United Federation of Sugar Producers (Unifed) on Sunday urged the government to do “much needed intervention” to prevent sugar prices, at the farmgate level, from plunging.

Unifed said the prevailing farmgate price for raw sugar has now dropped below the “comfortable profit margin” for sugar producers, especially for small-scale farmers.

The group said sugar prices continue to plummet and are now averaging P2,500 in the past two weeks in Negros and are even lower at P2,300 in Bukidnon, way below the P3,200 recorded in the same period last year.

“This is very disconcerting because mill gate prices are now at P50 per kilo which is way lower than our production costs. Moreover, retail prices continue to remain at P80-P85 per kilo and the farmers are clearly not profiting from the local market prices,” UNIFED President Manuel Lamata said.

“Furthermore, fuel and fertilizer prices are also on the rise and if this continues, we cannot sustain the situation and farmers may not be inclined to produce for next year’s milling season.”