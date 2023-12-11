Cebu Pacific targeting to fly 24M passengers next year

Despite challenges in maintaining a healthy fleet of aircraft amid the rising demand for air travel, Cebu Pacific is expected to buck global trends and still increase its capacity.

Alexander Lao, the company’s president and COO, said the company is gearing up to hit and surpass its prepandemic passenger volume of 22 million even as it arrests challenges in jet capacity.

The carrier is aiming to fly 24 million passengers in 2024.

“From a passenger point of view I don’t think we will hit the 2019 number [this year]. Clearly, for next year, that is what we’re going to aim to do. We aim to grow seats next year by roughly five to eight percent and that is helped somewhat by the wide-body deliveries we have next year plus some of the Bulgaria Air aircraft that are coming in,” he said in a recent interview.

The carrier is expecting to take delivery of “16 aircraft” in 2024, allotting P50 billion in capital expenditures for next year, a 19-percent hike from P42 billion in 2023.

It has also signed a damp lease agreement with Bulgaria Air to use two of the latter’s Airbus A320s for its local operations. A damp lease is an agreement between two airlines which includes the aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance.

Lao noted that the company is also looking at an “opportunistic” initiative, where it will get “some of our fleet from China, from the Airbus final assembly line in Tianjin.”

With this, Cebu Pacific expects to close 2024 with 92 jets.

Currently, “between 10 and 20 aircraft” of the budget carrier are parked due to the supply issues with engine maker Pratt & Whitney.

This, Lao said, forced the company to “plan and see ahead.”

“We have increased standby coverage, we have already rationalized the schedules to reflect those reductions in the fleet, we have also added the aircraft resiliencies in terms of increased fares, we have changed our customer policy to address it,” he said.

For instance, Lao said, Cebu Pacific has delayed plans to increase its services to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

“We have taken a step back and said maybe now is not the right time to expand in the long-haul market given the Pratt & Whitney issues that we are experiencing. We will be upgrading our services to Cebu, to Davao, to General Santos on an A330. For short-haul international, whether it is Hong Kong, Bangkok, Incheon, those services would also be upgraded to A330.”

This rationalization, Lao said, is “challenging” but “we were certainly much prepared for it today.”

With this, Lao said the airline expects to still continue growing its capacity in 2024 “by around 5 to 8 percent.”

“And if you look at other operators with the same kind of issues, I think it will be difficult for those other operators to even maintain their growth.”

Carriers around the world that currently grapple with the issue had to reduce their capacities in 2023 due to the lack of engine spare parts. Some even had to downsize their workforce. These include Spirit Airlines, Volaris, and IndiGo, among others.

“The fact that we are able to grow is actually a testament to the work that was done by a lot of the teams internally,” Lao said.