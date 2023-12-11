BLACKWATER and TNT took care of business right away and booked berths in the Leg 1 quarterfinals of the PBA 3×3 Season 3 Third Conference which got underway on Monday at the Ayala Malls Glorietta.

The Smooth Razor and Triple Giga scored a victory each against Terrafirma to clinch the top two berths in Pool A moving forward. Blackwater whipped the Dyip, 20-13, while TNT pulled off a 21-19 win over the same team.

Behind the conference-high of 17 points from Wendell Comboy, the Smooth Razor took the no. 1 seeding in the group as they routed the undermanned Triple Giga, 22-17.

The grand slam-seeking TNT played with only the trio of Gryann Mendoza, Matt Salem, and Chester Saldua.

Top gun Almond Vosotros and Ping Exciminiano were relegated to the reserved list at the last minute due to sickness.

Joining the two teams in the next round is Cavitex, which currently leads Pool B as of presstime.

The Braves sport a 2-0 record after back-to-back wins over San Miguel (21-11) and Barangay Ginebra (21-13).

Five more quarterfinal berths are still up for grabs for the seven teams which remain in contention.

The knockout round is set on Tuesday, with the winning team receiving the champion’s purse of P100,000.