Ayala inks deal with Global-Link

The Ayala Foundation, the social development arm of the Ayala group of companies, has forged an agreement with international trade events and marketing agency Global-Link MP Events International Inc.

Global-Link MP will help the foundation establish more stakeholder connections as it aims to provide more market access for the products of local communities.

“With Global-Link MP’s expertise, we can actually reach more stakeholders and increase our impact in terms of running (the foundation’s) programs,” Antonio G. Lambino II, president of Ayala Foundation, told reporters on the sidelines of the partnership launch last Thursday in Makati City.

Lambino said the foundation runs development projects, through which they aim to “improve the quality of life” in local communities.

“We have communities that we’ve worked with for decades in Palawan, Oriental Mindoro, and in other places.”

The foundation is also involved in programs related to leadership development, arts and culture and is also engaged in volunteer work in disaster response, he said.

Lambino said initial conversations with Global-Link MP centered on how the products of the indigenous peoples can be featured and how the foundation will position these products “relative to the other exhibitors.”

He said the foundation’s partnership with Global-Link MP will benefit hundreds of households in the Philippines.

“If we look at it, it’s around 800 households that we work with in Palawan and then around 80 households we work with in the Iraya Mangyan village.”