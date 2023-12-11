ALI allots ₱1.9B for Batangas asset

Property developer Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has earmarked some P1.9 billion for its foray into a mixed-use development dubbed Arillo in Batulao in Nasugbu, Batangas.

Spanning over 62 hectares, Arillo offers a blend of eco-tourism, sustainable development and luxurious living, the company said.

Arillo will be the “premiere eco-tourism and nature haven for life and leisure in Batulao,” it said.

The estate will feature a mixed-use development with a master-planned leisure town center at its core. Arillo will serve as the economic hub, providing commercial lots for thriving businesses, residential developments for comfortable living, and facilities such as the Blue Leaf Events Place, El Kabayo horseback riding facilities, a mountain leisure center, Arillo Canyon Trails, and various other leisure activities.

“Ayala Land will enhance the natural scenery of Arillo further and create a one-of-a-kind leisure destination,” ALI President and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita B. Dy said.

“By early next year, expect the Leisure Center to be operational which will have a café, a welcome center for our buyers and guests, and the mountain climbing center, which is the jump off point to Mt. Batulao and Mt. Talamitam, Arillo Canyon Trails.”

Strategically located in Barangay Caylaway, Nasugbu, Batangas, Arillo is easily accessible via major highways such as SLEX or Skyway, CALAX, CAVITEX, and Nasugbu-Tagaytay Highway. The upcoming Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX) is poised to further improve connectivity, reducing travel time from Makati by at least 30 minutes.

“With its proximity to Tagaytay and Nasugbu’s beaches, Arillo promises a blend of cool mountain weather and the convenience of nearby beach resorts,” the company said.

“Arillo is also committed to providing organized transport systems within the estate, ensuring convenience and accessibility for residents and visitors. Efforts will be made to establish efficient transportation services catering to the needs of the community.”

Nasugbu is a first-class municipality in Batangas, renowned for its white sandy beach resorts and popular tourist destinations.

Arillo is poised to enhance Nasugbu’s local tourism industry by complementing existing beach offerings with a mountain-themed estate. The estate’s commitment to sustainable tourism practices and partnerships with local authorities and conservation organizations will ensure the preservation of the area’s natural beauty while offering visitors experiences through mountain climbing and trekking activities.

“Arillo, however, will not be a signature Ayala Land Estate development without ALI’s well-balanced mix of developments. To complete the vision for Arillo, we will have a commercial district with a three-hectare retail town center, Seda’s first mountainside resort, and residential offerings from AyalaLand Premier,” Dy said.