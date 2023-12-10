Sharing the joy in the everyday with a grand seasonal celebration

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO presented customers with a grand holiday festivity with their recent Tree Lighting Celebration at East B Parking Lot, 9th Avenue cor. 30th Street, Bonifacio Global City. It was a well-rounded kick-off to the holiday season, featuring the lighting of the larger-than-life UNIQLO Holiday tree, special treats from UNIQLO’s holiday partners, and memorable live performances from iconic local acts Jose Marie Chan and Ben&Ben.

A live choir set the night’s holiday mood as the Quezon City Performing Arts Development Foundation Inc. serenaded the crowd composed of UNIQLO’s community partners, influencers, and customers.

UNIQLO Philippines Chief Operating Officer Geraldine Sia then joined the celebrations to underscore the true meaning of the holidays, along with the company’s call to find joy in the everyday. Meanwhile, UNIQLO Vice President for Marketing Georgette Jalasco discussed the value of sustainability and being part of the community. Customers are encouraged to take part in UNIQLO’s global clothing donation drive by donating their pre-loved LifeWear pieces at any UNIQLO store nationwide. These items are then distributed to people in need.

Sia and Jalasco, along with UNIQLO Chief Operating Officer Ikezoe Osamu, shared the stage with special performers Jose Mari Chan and Ben&Ben in lighting up the UNIQLO Holiday Tree. It featured images of UNIQLO customers taken at the Holiday Nook displayed at the company’s Global Flagship Store in Glorietta 5 and online entries.

With the UNIQLO holiday tree lit up and reflected on the smiles of the guests, Jose Mari Chan and Ben & Ben delivered special performances. The two musical acts collaborated to perform the new UNIQLO Christmas Jingle live.

To help customers this holiday season, UNIQLO, along with Jose Mari Chan and Ben&Ben, also curated gift suggestions in a special Holiday Gift Guide that presents something for everyone, perfect for this season of giving.