PhilSA launches children’s book on space

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) launched its children’s book titled “Si Tala at ang Kanyang Lakbay Kalawakan!” at the Philippine International Convention Center, Pasay City, on December 6.

The first-ever children’s activity book focuses on the treaties of the United Nations (UN) on outer space for elementary-school children.

It aims to spread awareness on space policy, law, and diplomacy for space science and technology applications (SSTA).

Likewise, it aims to utilize research and communication initiatives to influence the youth, and reinforce support for SSTA activities.

Authored by Patrick Mansujeto, illustrated by Ara Villena, and edited by Xi Zuq, the book is part of PhilSA’s “Space for all: Engaging the Youth on International Space Law and Policy Project.”

PhilSA Director General Dr. Joel Joseph S. Marciano Jr. shared that Filipino children have innate curiosity about space. It starts with learning about the planets and the stars in their formative years.

Part of PhilSA’s mission is to connect with Filipino children and show them the possibilities outer space can bring with its “yamang kalawakan,” or the space resources, that can be used for the country’s development.

Science Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., in a recorded message, highlighted the importance of the book in his message of support.

“As we witness the unfolding of ‘Si Tala at ang Kanyang Lakbay Kalawakan!’ we recognize that PhilSA is continuing the legacy that the DOST started in the field of space science education. This illustrated story book… is a gateway to the cosmos for young minds and young minds at heart,” Solidum said.

“By introducing the UN treaties on outer space at the primary education level, PhilSA is sowing the seeds of awareness and responsibility among our youth,” he added.

As the central government agency focused on national issues and activities related to SSTA, PhilSA actively participates in the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

PhilSA’s initiatives include strengthening ties with the international community, Philippine ratification of the international space treaties, and PhilSA’s Space For All: Engaging the Youth on International Space Law and Policy Project, said Director Atty. Noelle Riza Castillofor Space Policy and International Cooperation Bureau.

A live reading of “Si Tala at ang Kanyang Lakbay Kalawakan!” was conducted by elementary-school pupils Kyrie Sanchez and Juan Magiting de la Cruz. accompanied by Joseph Gutierrez of PhilSA.

In her closing remarks Director Nadine Rosario Morales of Department of Foreign Affairs-United Nations and Other International Organizations congratulated and commended PhilSA for the timely publication of its children’s book.

In line with the learner-based and inquiry-based science curriculum, Morales also noted that the book will certainly inspire the country’s next generation of leaders to pursue interests in outer space.

“The [DFA] has likewise advocated for the Philippine Space Agenda through space science diplomacy—ensuring its integration in and consistency with relevant treaties and international agreements,” Morales said.

With this, the DFA assures that it will continue providing PhilSA with strategic and policy guidelines to promote and protect Philippine interests before the international community, facilitate accession to ratification of space and space-related instruments, as well as forge and strengthen partnerships in the pursuit of our aim for the Philippines to become an even more active and responsible space actor, Morales added.

A pledge of support from the participants was also signed during the program.

The book launch was joined by Giovanni Serritella of the EU Delegation to the Philippines, Lorenzo New of the Embassy of the United States of America, Pooja Vernekar of the Embassy of India, Nikolai Ovsiannikov of the Embassy of Russia, and Chichiro Kanino of the Embassy of Japan in Manila.

Officials and representatives from the DFA, Department of Science and Technology, local government units of Pasay City, Taguig City, the Philippine Coast Guard, Embassy of Poland, University of Sto. Tomas, New Era University.

The book may be read through this link: Philippine Space Agency (philsa.gov.phm)

