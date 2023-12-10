Pagcor launches Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan

MALOLOS, Bulacan – Christmas came early for some 3,000 locals here during the launch of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation’s Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan today.

The two-day event at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium is inspired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s pledge to bring government services closer to local communities, according to PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco.

“Today, Christmas comes early to the people and the province of Bulacan because we will be giving away gifts that will last beyond Christmas – life-changing gifts because they will serve as a new beginning for our people,” he said during the launch.

“Ito ang kauna-unahang caravan na ating inilunsad sa ilalim ng ating pamamahala,” he told the packed crowd at the capitol gymnasium.

PAGCOR has allocated Php50 million for the caravan launch alone. It covers educational grants for 2,000 students, 45 sari-sari store livelihood packages, more than 4,000 bicycle units and Php5 million worth of hospital equipment for the Bulacan Medical Center.

There were also wheelchairs, medicines, food packs as well as reading glasses and canes for senior citizens on top of medical and dental consultations during the two-day event.

Mr. Tengco said the educational grant for 2,000 students will cover both college and technical-vocational students who will each receive Php10,000 every year.

“Isanlibo po sa mga iskolar na ito ay manggagaling sa vocational schools bilang pagpapakita ng ating suporta at pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng vocational and technical education sa pangkalahatang pag-unlad ng ating mga industriya,” he said.

The state gaming agency partnered with the Bulacan Provincial Government, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command, National University College of Dentistry, University of the Philippines (UP) Manila Chancellor’s Office and UP Manila Ugnayan ng Pahinungod for the initial caravan.

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando, who also graced the event, expressed his gratitude to PAGCOR for choosing the province as the first recipient of the state gaming agency’s service caravan.

“Taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa PAGCOR at kay Chairman Alejandro H. Tengco sa mga handog sa aming lalawigan kabilang na ang mga livelihood packages, scholarship grants, wheelchairs at iba pa.”

After Bulacan, the caravan will go around the country to continue providing essential services, medical assistance and livelihood packages on a quarterly basis as one of PAGCOR’s major corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Image credits: Lawrence Ruiz via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0





