NUSTAR dazzles with resort-wide holiday delights and festivities

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, an island of leisure and entertainment possibilities, is making everyone’s holiday experience an extra magical one with its enchanting array of holiday activities throughout the resort. From gastronomic adventures to family-friendly activities, NUSTAR invites guests to partake in a wondrous Yuletide celebration.

From now until December 31, 2023, the Twinkling Tales with Mr. & Mrs. Claus will spark the holiday spirit in guests’ hearts. Join this delightful encounter on December 17, 25, and 31, from 2 pm to 3 pm.

The FILI lobby

Catch the heartwarming performances of a choral group scheduled for December 25 and January 1. The first set begins at 2 pm followed by another set at 3:30 pm. Their heavenly harmony will create a memorable atmosphere for guests, filled with captivating tunes and timeless classics.

On December 24 and 31, bask in the soothing tunes of a remarkable guest quartet during their 2 pm and 3:30 pm sets. Their intimate performance promises an entrancing experience that will resonate long after the final note.

The NUSTAR Christmas tree at the casino lobby.

Guests can witness the impossible unfold right before their eyes as a skilled magician performs astonishing tricks mere inches away in Magic among the Stars: A Close-up Magic Show on December 10, 13, 23, and 24. Watch the first act at 6 pm followed by an encore performance at 7:30 pm.

Capture the moment and create lasting memories with Shoot for the Stars: The Classic Photo Booth Experience, open until January 30, 2024, between 10 am and 11 pm Step inside the booth, strike poses, don props, and snap fun-filled pictures with friends and loved ones.

Join other guests for a hands-on gingerbread man experience until January 1, 2024 at the Fili Hotel Lobby. From 3 pm to 5 pm on weekdays, and from 2 pm to 5 pm on weekends, guests can decorate their own gingerbread cookies and adorn these treats with colorful icing, candies, and sprinkles, creating sweet masterpieces that embody the festive spirit.

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus

Families seeking an exceptional holiday retreat can opt for Fili Hotel’s Christmas and New Year packages, including the “Celestial Dreams,” “A Stellar Christmas Family Retreat,” “Starry Night and Holiday Delights,” and “Counting Stars, Counting Blessings” packages, which offer guests exclusive perks and savings until January 4, 2024.

For the flavors of the season, head over to NUSTAR’s dining outlets, and savor each delectable course thoughtfully curated by culinary experts. From Fili Café’s lavish Christmas and New Year’s dinners to afternoon tea at the Fili Lobby Lounge, as well as the holiday set menus at Xin Tian Di, Il Primo, Mott 32, and Fina, every bite celebrates the magic of the holidays, best enjoyed in a luxe yet cozy setting.

The Christmas set menu at MOTT32

Don’t miss the chance to toast to the season with Jay’s Spirits, NUSTAR’s holiday-inspired aperitifs, featuring a selection of craft cocktails that will get anyone in the holiday spirit. Guests can take their pick from the gin-based NUSTAR Fizz, the refreshing Santa’s Iced Tea, the rum-based Santa Goes White with a touch of tropical cheer, the creamy, ube-flavored Visayas Snow, and the vodka-based Rudolph’s Nose.

Share in the merriment of the season and find the perfect gifting option for loved ones at the Fili Lobby Lounge’s goodie counter. Guests can also enjoy the convenience of NUSTAR’s holiday platters and hampers, brimming with delectable treats that cater to every palate. From tantalizing canapés and savory bites to festive mains and desserts by the dozen, NUSTAR’s platters and holiday hampers are thoughtfully assembled, transforming any gathering into a gourmet affair.

The harpist serenading guests at the Christmas tree lighting event.

Amid the tempting treats and premium hampers on offer, guests are invited to consider the NUSTAR Convention Center as the venue for their corporate festivities. With spacious and versatile facilities, it’s the ideal backdrop for hosting company Christmas soirees or initiating annual sales kickoff meetings. From the grandeur of the space to its impeccable service, the NUSTAR Convention Center ensures an unforgettable experience, setting the stage for successful and memorable functions.

With an aggregate gross floor area of over 4,000 square meters, the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) area at NUSTAR, with its flexible ballrooms, is the largest outside Metro Manila. The NUSTAR Convention Center alone can host up to 2,000 guests, making it the perfect venue for private, corporate, and entertainment events.

It is composed of three banquet halls, a lobby, a pre-function foyer and hallway, an open area lounge, and a bridal lounge. It also offers a range of dedicated spaces for different needs, and an open area lounge that is perfect for casual gatherings, networking sessions, and after-parties for guests. Furthermore, the spacious lobby, measuring 179 square meters, enhances the overall experience for guests as they arrive at the venue, with its sweeping view of Cebu’s clear blue waters.

Finally, prepare for the grand finale as NUSTAR ushers in the new year with the glitziest countdown party at Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar. With a buffet dinner and live entertainment by guest bands, bid farewell to 2023 in true Gatsby style, and welcome the dawn of 2024 amid champagne toasts and a cascade of confetti.

With the theme “Roaring 2024,” NUSTAR’s countdown party is inspired by the opulent Roaring Twenties. Guests can come in their best 1920s outfit, and look forward to live music, extravagant décor, and a midnight celebration fitting of the era’s exuberance.

For detailed information and reservations, please contact NUSTAR at (032) 888 8282. To view NUSTAR’s holiday brochure online, click on this link: NUSTAR-Holidays-2023.pdf.