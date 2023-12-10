Magsayo debuts at super feather with 3rd-round KO of Mexican foe

MARK “MAGNIFICO” MAGSAYO made it look like a Sunday morning walk in the park as he scored a third-round knockout victory over Mexican Isaac Avelar in a non-title super featherweight clash on Sunday at the Infinite Studios in Long Beach, California.

The 28-year-old from Tagbiliran City measured Avelar in the first two rounds before wrapping up the win with a mighty left hook that sent the Mexican flat on his back on the canvas.

American referee stopped the fight with a minute and 13 seconds left in the round.

“He’s ready to take 2024 for a ride, Mark Magsayo is putting everybody on notice in the 130-pound class,” international matchmaker Sean Gibbons, also MP Promotions president, told BusinessMirror on Sunday through voice call.

Trained and coached by Marvin Somodio, it was Magsayo’s first foray as a super featherweight and improved his record to 25-2 win-loss with 17 knockouts.

“Magsayo feels fresh, he feels new and ready to take the challenge in the super featherweight class,” said Gibbons. “Tonight was so explosive and exciting, Mark Magsayo is back.”

Magsayo held the World Boxing Council featherweight title after beating American Gary Russell Jr. via majority decision in February 2022 but list to Mexican Rey Vargas of Mexico via split decision in his first title defense July last year in San Antonio, Texas.

He again lost to American Brandon Figueroa last March 4 in Ontario, California, via unanimous prompting him and his camp to climb to the 130-pound division.

Avelar, 26, dropped to 17-7 record with 10 knockouts.

The Magsayo-Avelar fight was an undercard to the main event where Brandon Benitez beat fellow Mexican Rigoberto Hermosillo via sixth round technical knockout to bag the vacant North American Boxing Organization-World Boxing Organization featherweight belt.