Livestock shines at national biotech week in Cebu City

"Why don't we use the best available technology there is in agriculture?"

This question was posed by Adriel Dave “Farmer AD” Alvarez, a Cebu-based farmer in his message of support to the 19th National Biotechnology Week (NBW) celebration held in Cebu City from November 20 to 24, said Marah A. Arquero of the Department of Agriculture-Livestock Biotechnology Center (DA-LBC).

Agriculture Undersecretary Mercedita A. Sombilla said in her opening remarks, “The DA’s commitment to biotechnology is rooted in our overall vision of a sustainable, inclusive and globally competitive agricultural sector that can meet the evolving needs of our nation.”

Together with the Inter-Agency Steering Committee agencies, partners and participants, a ceremonial signing of the “Declaration of Support for the Advancement of Biotechnology in the Philippines” wall was held.

The DA-LBC was among the agencies that participated during the weeklong event, Arquero said.

A ribbon cutting of the NBW Exhibit was held at a mall in Cebu City, where the DA-LBC set-up a laboratory for cryopreserved buffalo semen-sample viewing for students and booth visitors. It was one of the main attractions of the exhibit.

The DA-LBC activities included the following:

NBW Snapshot Challenge: The NBW Capture the Moment: Biotech Booth Snapshot Challenge ran from November 20 to 22. It engaged the participants from NBW build-up activities of the DA-LBC and exhibit visitors. Four were chosen as winners.

Biotek Tanong: DA-LBC Booth visitors joined the interactive game “Biotek Tanong” from which they pulled animal biotechnology-related trivia questions from a raffle box and visitors who answered correctly were given souvenir items.

QuickCArE Test Kit Showcase: The penside diagnostic test kit for the detection of Caprine Arthritis Encephalitis virus of goats developed by the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) was also showcased at the exhibit.

Actual samples, display and UV box were provided and prepared by Dr. Gabriel Alexis SP. Tubalinal, head of the Biosafety and Environment Section of PCC.

7th International Livestock Biotechnology Symposium: A build-up activity for the 19th NBW, the seventh International Livestock Biotechnology Symposium was held last October 18 in Tagbilaran, Bohol.

It was attended by over 400 participants from allover the country. The DA-LBC also set-up a pop-up booth during the event to further promote NBW activities.

Capacity Building Workshop on Molecular Biology and Modern Biotechnology Tools for Livestock Research and Development: Twenty-one participants from the DA Network were trained at the PCC laboratories from November 6 to 10: This was a series of lectures followed with hands-on application of basic and advanced molecular biology techniques.

The weeklong activities, organized by the DA Biotechnology Program Office and its partner biotechnology agencies, such as the DA-LBC, Fisheries Biotechnology Center and the Crop Biotechnology Center, were aligned with the overarching theme of the 19th NBW celebration, “Empowering Innovation for a Sustainable Future with Biotechnology.”

Marking the close of the week-long activities, the chairmanship of the 20th National Biotechnology Week in 2024 was passed on to the Commission on Higher Education through a ceremonial passing of the NBW flag on November 24, Arquero said.

Image credits: Erica R. Lapuz





