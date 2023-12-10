Lipa SAC director elected to CBCP Social Action Network

The current director of Lipa Archdiocesan Social Action Commission Inc. (Lasac) was recently elected as representative to the Social Action Network (SAN) of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

As a representative to SAN, Fr. Jayson Siapco becomes a member of the board of trustees of CBCP’s Episcopal Commission on Social Action, Justice and Peace that supervises Caritas Philippines.

“My role there is to represent the whole social action network. And these calls for understanding—to learn the situation in every area, proper coordination with various social actions. I will be the voice, eyes, ears, and hands in the management of Caritas Philippines,” Siapco said partly in Filipino in a Radio Veritas report.

The priest expressed gratitude to the former SAN representative, Fr. Clifford Baira, the current SAC director of the Archdiocese of Cotabato.

Siapco asked fellow directors to continue working together to address the needs of each diocese, especially providing help to the needy.

“Thank you so much for the trust given by my fellow directors, the priests and laity directors of social action networks all over the Philippines. Thank you for the trust and I ask them for a constant, open communication with me to address concerns in Caritas Philippines,” Siapno said in Filipino.