GIFT-WRAPPED | Ben&Ben, OPM bands top Spotify PHL’s year in review

It’s that time of the year again to look back on the songs, artists, and podcasts you listened to in 2023.

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify unveiled its annual Wrapped, a personalized year in review of their users’ listening experience, packaged with new interactive features to see what, who, and how they listened to on the app.

In Philippines’ 2023 Wrapped, Zambales-based rock band SunKissed Lola’s “Pasilyo” is the No. 1 most streamed track in the Philippines, with Baguio-based Dilaw’s “Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)” in the second spot.

Following the two Filipino rock bands’ success are worldwide hits by women, namely Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” at No. 3 and SZA’s “Kill Bill” (No. 4) and “Snooze” (No. 5).

SunKissed Lola shared that the year 2023 has been “life-changing” for them, and they went beyond composing and producing songs in the studio to play in front of a jam-packed crowd while getting streamed on Spotify as well.

Slater Young receives award as skypodcast bags Philippines Top Podcast of the Year

“Through ‘Pasilyo,’ we hope it inspires that endearing feeling of being someone’s special one, especially in a world of uncertainties,” the band added.

For this year’s most streamed local tracks, “Pasilyo” and “Uhaw (Tayong Lahat)” remained at the first and second spot, followed by Adie’s “Mahika” at No. 3, Calein’s “Umaasa” (No. 4) and “Raining in Manila” by Lola Amour (No. 5).

Taylor Swift is undeniably the Philippines’ Top Artist of the Year, followed by The Weeknd at No. 2, female singers Ariana Grande (No. 3) and SZA (No. 4), and completing the list is the Filipino folk-pop band Ben&Ben (No. 5).

Ben&Ben bags Spotify Philippines Top Local Artist Award

This year’s Top Local Artist is still Ben&Ben for the fifth consecutive year, while Zack Tabudlo comes next at No. 2, followed by Adie (No. 3), Moira dela Torre (No. 4), and Arthur Nery (No. 5).

“Honestly, the farther we go with our journey in music, we realize that more than the music itself, it is the stories and experiences that bind us together,” said Ben&Ben’s lead vocalist Paolo Benjamin Guico on what keeps them going.

Co-lead vocalist Miguel Benjamin Guico also talked about their hopes for Filipino music to grow and reach out to the rest of the world. “We envision music written and produced by Filipinos and performed by Filipinos, and most importantly, music that tells stories from the Philippines.”

Retaining his hold as this year’s Top Male Artist is Zack Tabudlo at the No. 1 spot and with him on the list are Pinoy rappers Flow G (No. 4) and Al James (No. 5) who entered the chart and paved the way for the growing popularity of the Pinoy hip-hop scene.

Moira dela Torre also maintains her hold as this year’s Top Female Artist, followed by mrld at No. 2 who is also No. 1 in the Top RADAR Philippines Artist. DEMI, a Filipina R&B singer, topped the list of local artists featured in EQUAL Philippines, Spotify’s gender equity program amplifying women creators and their music.

From music to programs

An audio podcast platform featuring different stories from pop culture to romance to horror, Spotify’s Top Podcast of the Year is Slater Young and Kryz Uy’s skypodcast, followed by Barangay Love Stories (No. 2), Hugot Marcelo (No. 3), Dear MOR (No. 4), and Kwentong Takipsilim Pinoy Tagalog Horror Stories Podcast (No. 5).

Slater Young receives award as skypodcast bags Philippines Top Podcast of the Year

“We are humbled to be able to connect with many listeners. It keeps us inspired to keep on pushing and maintain authenticity,” said Kryz Uy.

Her husband and co-creator Slater Young added: “Our conversations on the skypodcast are raw and unfiltered. It’s the type that you would normally have with your close friends, allowing us to relate to our listeners on a truly personal level.”

Queerfully Yours and Gift Podcast, meanwhile, ranked amongst the Philippines’ Top New Podcasts of 2023.

“We were hoping that our stories would allow people to better understand what it was like for four queer guys growing up. We are grateful for all the support, we feel seen and it truly means the world for all of us. For aspiring podcasters, know your truth and live with it — your work will find its way to people who need it,” said the queens behind Queerfully Yours on this opportunity to represent the LGBTQIA+ community.

Wrapped IRL

Spotify wrapped the year by bringing together artists, content creators, and music enthusiasts in It’s Been Real 2023 at the Corner House in San Juan City on November 30.

juan karlos rocked the party and got everyone singing along to his viral hit “Buwan” and breakout single “Ere,” which is the first Filipino song to debut on the Spotify Global chart.

Celebrating the music and conversations that shaped the year in listening for Filipinos, Spotify unveiled the Philippines’ Top Artists, Songs, and Podcasts for 2023.