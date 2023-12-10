First PHL nuclear science olympiad gets youths’ interest

For the first time, a nuclear science olympiad was held in the country in order to promote the technology among the youth. The inaugural event already drew the interest of high-school students with an unexpected 500 applicants.

The Philippine Nuclear Research Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-PNRI) kicked off its 51st Atomic Energy Week (AEW 51) with the Philippine Nuclear Science Olympiad (PNSO).

The olympiad, which was established to identify and train the potential participants for the first International Nuclear Science Olympiad (INSO) in 2024, was part of the four-day celebration of the AEW 51 at the DOST-PNRI compound in Diliman, Quezon City, from December 4 to 7.

Dr. Chitho Feliciano, in charge of the olympiad, told the BusinessMirror in an interview that in earlier AEW celebrations, they were just conducting a quiz bee on nuclear science, adding, “That ends there every year.”

He explained: “We intend to ramp the interest and knowledge in nuclear science through the olympiad.”

After the rigorous PNSO, Neil Kyle Maniquis of Manila Science High School took the gold medal.

Jacob Emmanuel Sadorra of Philippine Science High School (PSHS) Central Luzon Campus won the silver medal, while Mohammad Nur Casib from PSHS Central Mindanao Campus snatched the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Auza of PSHS Central Visayas Campus and Hans Matthew Mestido from PSHS Western Visayas Campus, were awarded the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

To prepare for the INSO, the students will undergo a series of free training—such as experimentation and other advanced laboratory skills which will be taught by PNRI researchers and scientists.

Once their aptitude and skills are gauged, three to four students will become delegates for the international olympiad.

Feliciano also shared that they were “surprised” by the turnout of the first PNSO. They were only expecting around 100 students to participate but instead received 500 student applications.

Of the 500 junior and senior high-school students from both public and private schools who applied, only 166 students were screened through a written examination where they answered 100 multiple-choice questions in two hours.

In the final round, 20 finalists remained until the the Top 5 emerged.

The exams covered the topics of radiation, the structure of an atom and nucleus, fission and fusion, radioactivity in the environment, the history of nuclear science, risk and safety, and applications in various fields.

Improve, upgrade

Since there are olympiads for mathematics and other branches of sciences, such as physics, chemistry, biology and others, Feliciano said the International Atomic Energy Agency created an international olympiad for nuclear science too.

The olympiad’s highly competitive nature, he said, “will require upgrading not just in the knowledge of the students but as well as their trainers, coaches and teachers” in teaching the advanced topics in nuclear science, which will promote competency and advancement in nuclear science education at the secondary level.

Besides that, the organizing committee and the scientific community will also be “upgraded” because they will craft the mechanics and content of the exams as well as the facilities and materials to be used during the student’s training, Feliciano added.

In joining the INSO next year, Feliciano said that the DOST-PNRI’s primary goal is to enhance and make everyone better in terms of teaching, the materials to be used, the students’ knowledge and the facilities.

“It’s more than getting the award, it’s more than winning—it’s about upgrading the nation as a whole,” he said.

Gearing up younger generations

DOST-PNRI Director Dr. Carlo Arcilla highlighted in his message during the opening ceremony that it’s been half a century since the Philippines first thought of bringing nuclear science and technology closer to the public through this annual celebration, yet people still stigmatize the word “nuclear” because of its threats to the environment and safety.

To change the public’s negative perception toward nuclear technology, Arcilla said, “It is best that we slowly change such notion by educating and informing full well our young generation.”

Through the celebration of AEW attended by students from all over the country, Arcilla added, they may be able to shed light on crucial and social topics regarding nuclear science and technology to combat the proliferation of misinformation, which undermines and disregards the impacts of nuclear to the country and it’s future, he added.

Arcilla noted that the AEW 51’s theme, “Gearing up the next generation toward a Nuclear Philippines,” is fitting with the celebration’s main event—the PNSO.

“I am hopeful that this PNSO is the start of many more olympiads and their realization of bringing nuclear science to the younger generation,” he said.

Nuke tech and climate change

Science Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr., who just came back from Dubai for the 28th Conference of Parties of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, pointed out how nuclear technology can help in addressing the effects of climate change.

Emphasizing how everyone will be victims of global warming, he said nuclear technology has various applications—such as an alternative energy source, for the development of agricultural crops, water supply management, and protection of the environment.

“Nuclear science, technology and innovation certainly serve at the forefront of meeting the country’s myriad of challenges, such as food security, disaster risk reduction, plastic pollution, and climate change,” he said at the opening ceremony.

The Science chief also expressed his support for the Nuclear Energy Program Inter-Agency Committee (NEP-IAC) headed by the Department of Energy, and for the establishment of a unified independent regulatory body for ionizing radiation sources through the bill for the Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act pending in Congress.

The House Bill 9293 that aims to establish a legal framework to govern and facilitate nuclear energy’s peaceful, safe and secure uses, was approved on the third and final reading last November 22.

The bill was approved by the House of Representatives a week after the Philippines and the United States signed a landmark deal, commonly known as the “123 agreement,” which allows the US to export nuclear technology for peaceful uses to the country.

