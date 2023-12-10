Centennial seeds of faith: Enduring legacy of Binondo Chinese Parish in the Chinese-Filipino Apostolate

IN a historic celebration on December 7, 2023, the Binondo Chinese Parish of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary in Ongpin Street, Binondo, Manila, Philippines marked the centennial year of the re-establishment of the Chinese-Filipino Apostolate to the Dominican Fathers.

The 5:30 PM concelebrated mass was presided over by Most Reverend Bishop Leopoldo C. Jaucian S.V.D., D.D., Bishop of Bangued, Abra, and attended by over 20 priests and nuns from the Dominican community, as well as various parish priests engaged in the Chinese apostolate.

The administration of baptism and confirmation, along with the reception of the first Holy Communion, of Kramer Go and Janssen Jeremy Co during the celebratory mass added a profound layer of significance to an already historic event, symbolizing the continuous growth and renewal of faith within the Binondo Chinese Parish.

Under the guidance of Bishop Jaucian, the congregation reflected on the crucial role played by the Binondo Chinese Parish in nurturing the roots of the Chinese-Filipino Apostolate mission. The Parish stands as a living testament to the enduring commitment of the Dominican Fathers to the Chinese community in Manila, tracing its origins back to 1587.

The complex history of the parish, marked by temporary ministries, changes in religious administration, and moments of perceived abandonment, led to a pivotal turning point in 1923. Responding to the heartfelt plea of the Binondo Chinese community, the Sacred Consistorial Commission in Rome officially transferred the ministry of the Chinese back to the Dominicans on December 7. This decision breathed new life into the spiritual landscape of the Binondo Chinese Parish and solidified its position as a central hub for the Chinese apostolate.

At the forefront of the current Chinese-Filipino Apostolate of the Philippines is Bishop Jaucian, Bishop of Bangued, Abra, along with Monsignor Esteban U. Lo, LRMS, Assistant National Coordinator, and Reverend Father Aristotle C. Dy, S.J., as the National Secretary. Their steadfast leadership has paved the way for a thriving apostolate that resonates with the community’s spiritual needs.

During the centennial celebration, Bishop Jaucian made an official proclamation, declaring the Binondo Chinese Parish as the “Mother” of the Chinese-Filipino Apostolate mission. The roots of this spiritual tree can be traced back to the fertile ground of the Binondo Chinese Parish, where faith, culture, and tradition intertwine harmoniously.

A poignant moment during the festivities was the unveiling and blessing of an Image of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary by Bishop Jaucian. This sacred act not only reinforced the deep spiritual bond between the Binondo Chinese Parish and Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary but also underscored her role as the patroness of the Parish.

Led by Parish Priest Rev. Fr. John Vianney Wang Jian O.P. and Assistant Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Jerome Wu O.P., the Binondo Chinese Parish stands tall as a beacon of faith, unity, and cultural preservation. This living testament to the enduring spirit of a community with deep roots continues to nurture a healthy tree of Chinese apostolate, bearing fruits of faith, love, and understanding. As the Parish looks forward to the next century, may it continue to be a guiding light for the Chinese-Filipino Apostolate for generations to come.