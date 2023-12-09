Shop ‘til you drop this HONOR 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale and save up to P9,500

FREE HONOR Gift Box worth 2,499 and up to Php 9,500 discount awaits you this HONOR 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale

Manila – It is indeed the most wonderful time of the year with HONOR Mega Pamasko Sale happening this 12.12 on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop! Get as much as Php 9,500 discount on select HONOR gadgets and a FREE HONOR Gift Box worth Php 2,499 for every purchase. Store vouchers for up to Php 1,500 or 50% discount are also up for grabs!

“It has been a long year for everyone and what better way to end it with a treat for yourself of a loved one. Get up to Php 9,500 off this HONOR 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale and a lot of exciting freebies! Hurry up and add to cart now,” said HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng.

Crowd-favorite HONOR 70 5G is priced at Php 17,990, slashing Php 9,500 from its original price of Php 26,990. It also comes with a FREE HONOR Gift Box worth Php 2,499 and a DITO sim card. HONOR X8 and HONOR X9 both offer a Php 6,000 discount plus a FREE HONOR Earbuds Pro for every purchase. Moreover, HONOR X7 is also a steal at Php 5,490 that allows a Php 4,500 discount. On a budget, HONOR X6 is made more affordable at 3,990 pesos from its Php 6,990 original price tag.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone to buy as gifts to your loved ones or simply a reward for yourself, HONOR got you! The HONOR 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale is an excellent opportunity to snag a quality device at a more affordable price, catering to various budget ranges and ensuring that there’s an option for different consumer preferences.



Get your carts ready and don’t forget to check out from December 7 to 16, 2023 on Shopee: (bit.ly/Shopee1212MegaPamaskoSale), Lazada (bit.ly/Lazada1212MegaPamaskoSale), and TikTok Shop (bit.ly/TikTok1212MegaPamaskoSale).

