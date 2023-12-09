Practical holiday gifting minus the traffic

WITH the heavy traffic in Metro Manila and the country’s key cities, it seems like Christmas shopping this year will be an ordeal.

But there’s always online shopping. Even exchange gifts these days involve posting online shopping links to make it easier for those who are buying the presents. So we have compiled a list of practical gifts that you can order online. Some of these, you can have delivered to the recipient directly:

FIVE BEAUTY HYBRID COLOR STICKS.Five Beauty is a beauty brand co-owned by actress Gabbi Garcia. You can actually order their Hybrid Color Sticks via their website (www.fivebeauty.co) and have them delivered within Metro Manila. They’re also on Shopee and Lazada. These Hybrid Color Sticks can be used on the cheeks, eyes and lips, and they come in five universally flattering colors. The brand also has a virtual try-on so you can see which of the colors suit you best (www. fivebeauty.co/pages/virtual-try-on).

MAC SQUIRT GLOSS. This TikTok-viral lip gloss is one of MAC Cosmetics’ bestselling products for 2023. This moisturizing product has a tingling effect on the lips and it comes in different shades (I like the purple and brown colors). For 12.12, the brand has an offer on Lazada where you can get two tubes for P1,740 instead of P2,900. For every check-out, you also get a limited edition tote bag worth P1,500. Check out the 12.12 offer at s.lazada.com.ph/s.RbdfO.

EYEWEAR POUCHES FROM SUNNIES STUDIOS. The Duo Sac is a limited edition double compartment pouch designed to conveniently store two pairs of glasses, sunglasses, or a pair of both. I have several of these and as someone who has a lot of eyeglasses, I really can’t live without them. The Duo Sac has magnetic closures on each side with suede lining. They’d make perfect gifts for people who always misplace their glasses. You can get them from Sunnies Studios’ website (ph.sunniesstudios.com/products/duo-sac) for P245.

DOOGEE S MINI. The DOOGEE S Mini is a smartphone that measures 133.0 x 60.0 x 13.5mm and weighs 155g. It fits in one hand and your thumb can reach all four corners of the phone. The DOOGEE S Mini has a rating of IP68 (dust and water resistance) and IP69K (resistance against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets). The phone is also compliant with the MIL-STD-810H standard so it can withstand falls. It is available for P12,699 on 12.12 (with free DOOGEE CS2 Smartwatch valued at P2,499 starting midnight on December 12 at DOOGEE’s TikTok Shop).

BASH TRAVEL POUCHES. Bash is a brand co-owned by actress Bea Alonzo. Its products are travel pouches and packing cubes. I have some of these and the quality is really good. They’d make great holiday gifts. Bash is available on Lazada, Shopee, and their TikTok Shop.

COLOURETTE COLOURBOUNCE JELLY-TO-POWDER BLUSH. The Colourbounce Blush is one of my favorites from this woman-owned brand. This is a jelly-to-powder formula that is easy to use with a brush or even your fingers. My favorite color is Mochi, a burnt sienna, but on TikTok the most popular ones are the shimmery shades. At P499 each, these would make great gifts for makeup-lovers because they’re very blendable and long wearing. They also come in a pink bubble wrap pouch so you can have them delivered directly to the recipient. These blushes are available on Shopee, Lazada, and www.colourette.ph.

Image credits: Five Beauty, Mac Cosmetics, Sunnies Studios, Bash, Doogee, and Colourette Cosmetics





