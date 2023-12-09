Payo launches first logistics mobile application

E-commerce enabler Payo recently launched its first logistics mobile application, providing merchants with a more innovative and convenient way to manage their businesses online.

Payo chief technology officer Dennis Hilario told BusinessMirror in an interview the entry of smartphones has changed the e-commerce landscape. “Smartphones are now part of our way of life both as business owners and customers. The Payo app lets merchants access our services and manage day-to-day operations with just a few simple taps anytime, anywhere,” said Hilario. “We even integrated a feature that allows self-onboarding for new merchants who want a more personalized experience.”

As more and more businesses venture into online marketplaces and digital platforms, Hilario said Payo has bridged countless merchants locally and internationally to reach Filipino audiences nationwide. From storage and packaging to order fulfillment and more, he pointed out that the company has harnessed technology to provide seamless operations management for merchants and a smooth consumer journey for customers.

He said Payo further elevates how online sellers manage their business by launching its own mobile app.

Among the key features of the Payo app is Self Onboarding. This allows new merchants to register, activate their account, and create orders all by themselves. Instructions are readily available to support self-onboarding and serve as reminders for users of the app. They also have the option to Book a Call with a Payo business development manager who can assist them with the onboarding.

Merchants can keep better track of their income using the Sales Tracking function of the Payo app. This dashboard shows the Total Cash Collected, Total Sales Made, and Revenue Earned.

The Payo app also lets business owners create orders through its Ordering feature. All they need to do is input the merchant and buyer details, and an order will be created. Additionally, the in-app Shipping Fee Calculator gives an accurate cost estimate based on package information and shipping information.

“Since we process around 1,500 to 3,000 orders daily, we believe the Payo app will enable us to assist more merchants and have more orders fulfilled in a shorter period,” said Hilario. “With the holiday rush starting to pick up, they have real-time visibility over orders and sales through the Payo app.”

Other notable features available in Payo’s app include Shipbill Tracking to help merchants track shipments, and the Notification Bell to alert them of changes to the status of orders in real time. A downloadable copy of their Statement of Account can also be viewed from the app.

“Aside from the current features, we’re exploring how we can make the Payo app more holistic in terms of functionality, service delivery, and other merchant benefits,” said Payo IT product manager Alexsa Romero.

“Among those that we’re eyeing are Inventory Management, Business Analytics, AI-based Insighting, Payment Gateway Integration, and KYC Platform Integration for an even better onboarding experience.”

“Beyond being a merchant app, we also look further ahead and see what else we can offer. We envision integrating consumer-centric features like a conversational AI chatbot and live agents so we can cater to customers as well for a well-rounded experience,” added Romero.