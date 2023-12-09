OET vows to elevate Pinoy healthcare workers’ English communication skills

VITAL for Filipino health-care workers is to be armed not just with medical acumen, but with strong English language skills to ensure safe and effective patient-care delivery.

As Senate Committee on Health and Demography chair, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go prioritizes health-care workers’ welfare in the country or abroad. His proposed “Advanced Nursing Education Bill” seeks to protect and improve the nursing profession by instituting measures that will result in a relevant learning system for better career prospects.

“The nursing education in the country has long been acknowledged as a strong foundation for producing competent and compassionate health-care professionals. However, with the rapidly changing health-care landscape, it [is crucial to update the curriculum and training methods that will meet] demands of modern health-care practices, while encouraging nurses to serve their communities and stay in the country,” Go said in his message read by Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnaldo Arevalo “Arnell” Ignacio during the “Advancing Healthcare Communication in the Philippines: OET’s Role in Enabling Collaboration” forum organized by the Occupational English Test (OET) in Manila last November 28.

“Possessing strong English skills is invaluable, enabling our nurses to excel in host organizations and contribute significantly to global health care,” expressed the senator, who passionately believes in the power of effective communication in achieving successful outcomes in all endeavors.

Short talent supply creates opportunity

GLOBALLY, labor shortage remains a challenge being faced by the health-care industry at present.

Based on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) report published in 2019, the shortfall will reach about 18 million by 2035 which, per OET CEO Sujata Stead, means that “there will be an increase in demand for health care, but insufficient interest in the profession.”

In this set up though, the Philippines remain to be at the radar of topnotch health-care institutions in the world. In fact, the country is “the gold standard” for nurses that makes it the top source globally of such professionals, according to OET regional director for Asia Pacific Tom Keenan.

“Basically, if you talk to people in hospitals in Australia and in the United Kingdom, they’ll tell you about their preference for Filipino nurses because they are so adaptable, flexible, compassionate, and really good at what they do,” he noted.

Good communication leads to better care

AMID the continued high demand abroad for local health-care talents, Filipino nurses still need to sharpen further not only their medical expertise, but also their communication skills to remain competitively world-class.

“Communication is important in the provision of care,” said Regional Manager Krizelle Kilicaslan of OET in the Philippines. “We need more health-care professionals who need to be equipped with strong English skills to deliver safe and effective patient care.”

Getting the necessary English skills required for global employability is quite difficult, according to OET. Filipino health-care workers have to undergo rigorous training and preparation to be equipped with the mental acuity and test skills to take high-stakes language tests. However, the lack of access to effective medical English training tailored to their needs limits opportunities available and leads to lower-than-expected salaries for thousands of Filipino nursing professionals.

Designed to mirror the language used in health-care workplaces, the “OET Test” is an English examination introduced more than 30 years ago, providing robust training, development, and assessment of the English communication skills that health-care professionals need to excel in the global stage.

Leading in this field is OET, which was created in 2013 and has since set the global benchmark for work place medical English. It has equipped thousands of professionals across more than 100 countries with world-class language expertise aligned to international standards.

The company’s OET Test assesses health-care professionals in reading, writing, listening, and speaking using real work place scenarios and health-care terminologies. The results accurately reflect an individual’s ability to communicate in an English-speaking health-care setting, offering medical workers boundless options for practice and competency here or abroad.

“At OET, our goal is to enable health-care professionals to have the English language and communication abilities required to provide exceptional and safe care wherever they choose to work,” Stead explained.

Filipina nurse as global ambassador

IN the Philippines, OET is accessible through its 15 venues nationwide strategically located in the City of Manila, Makati City, San Juan City, Quezon City, Baguio City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Iloilo City, Bacolod City, Davao City and Cagayan De Oro City, as well as the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, and Bohol. Within the next 18 months, Keenan bared their launch of a more computer-based and adaptive test that is quicker, more user-friendly and convenient for candidates to take.

OET has also partnered with various local institutions, such as the Philippine Nurses Association, Dr. Carl Balita Group of Companies, and a number of local universities aiming to equip Filipino health-care workers with world-class language skills and extended job opportunities abroad.

To give a face to OET and the entire Filipino nursing professionals here and abroad, May Parsons—the Filipina nurse who administered the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine—was tapped as the company’s global ambassador. For her, English proficiency is really important to their success not only in the provision of safe patient care, but also for their own personal and professional advancement.

“Develop and actually try and practice the English as soon as you can. The English language is going to take you so far. This is something that you would want to be in your pocket because that’s going to literally bring you closer to your dream,” Parsons pointed out. “The things that you will do with the language is literally something that will unlock your future and your success.”