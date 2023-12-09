Hooray! It’s Cherry Holi-yey deals

As a way of giving back, CHERRY is set to offer Holi-YEY Deals from December 9-31, 2023. Catch up to 50% discount for select products on any of the following CHERRY Stores located at SM MOA, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Southmall and Robinsons Manila.

Check out these compelling options that deserves a spot on your holiday shopping list.

CHERRY Aqua Smart TV 43”- It has 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution that runs on Android 11 with 74W power output. Enjoy a versatile platform that goes beyond conventional television programming, cap this for P9,999 from P19,999 SRP.

