Gifting wellness: Keeping your holidays safe and germ-free

NOTHING dampens the festive spirit of the holiday season quite like getting sick. As families gather and friends reunite, the joy and cheer that define this time of year can quickly be overshadowed by the onset of a cold, the flu, or other seasonal ailments. It’s a stark reminder that health remains as a precious gift, one that requires attention and care, especially during the busy and often stressful holiday season.

To safeguard our health and that of our loved ones, it’s essential to adopt proactive and effective approaches to cleanliness, both within our homes and in our external environments. Traditional cleaning methods, such as using damp rags, brooms, and feather dusters, are no longer enough. These tools often fall short, sometimes even introducing invisible threats like viruses, allergens and bacteria into our living spaces. To reduce the likelihood of these unseen dangers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests several strategies. These include wearing a mask outdoors as it protects our sensitivities from viruses, smog, vog, pollution, and the like. Another strategy is keeping your vaccines updated. The CDC recommends an annual flu shot for everyone aged 6 months and older. It lowers your chance of getting the flu, and of having complications from the flu.

The CDC also suggests increasing airflow by using portable high-efficiency particulate air filtration systems such as air purifiers; using natural ventilation when possible, and utilizing ultraviolet (UV-C) germicidal irradiation as a supplement to help inactivate the virus.

For part two of our gift guide, I’ve curated a selection of innovative products from UV Care, emphasizing the importance of choosing genuine, lab-tested products that guarantee effectiveness against a variety of pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and allergens.

1. UV CARE ULTRA CLEAN SUPER POWER UV-C VACUUM: Beds, being the sanctuaries of rest and relaxation, are often overlooked in regular cleaning routines, yet they are hotspots for dust mites, allergens, and microscopic debris. Using a specialized bed vacuum, designed specifically for this purpose, can make a significant difference. Unlike standard vacuums, these are equipped with features tailored to the unique demands of bedding materials. They often come with enhanced suction power suitable for fabrics, UV-C light technology for germicidal action, and fine filtration systems that capture minute particles. This level of cleaning is crucial not only for surface cleanliness but also for the deeper removal of allergens and pathogens, contributing to a healthier sleep environment.

As a leader in UV-C germicidal technology, the UV Care Ultra Clean Super Power UV-C Vacuum doesn’t just clean but sanitizes, offering you an unmatched level of cleanliness and safety. This UV-C vacuum employs powerful UV-C light, eliminating up to 99.9 percent of surface germs, viruses and bacteria, including common culprits like Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. It has a more powerful 12kPa suction power, dehumidification (heat) to effortlessly remove excess moisture, enhancing comfort in pillows and beds; ultrasonic technology utilizing high-frequency sound waves to effectively repel bed bugs and dust mites; ultrafine Dust Filter to capture the tiniest particles, including dust and allergens; deep-cleaning roller brush for a thorough clean on mattresses, sofas; and a dual dust collector that separates ultrafine dust and doubles the capacity of regular vacuums.

2. UV CARE POCKET STERILIZER: The CDC suggests regularly disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, laptops, cellphones, light switches, and countertops. The UV Care Pocket Sterilizer is your best investment for protection on the go. Handy and lightweight, this sterilizer uses UV-C germicidal technology, which means it can kill up to 99.99 percent of surface pathogens. Carry it with you on car rides, commutes, and when handling your mobile phones, tablets, laptops, remotes, keys and the like to avoid transferring bacteria from one surface to the other—especially useful for a quick swipe over kid’s toys and devices.

Take note that not all UV devices are the same. According to experts at UV Care, when choosing a UV sterilizer, choose only genuine UV-C devices as these are the ones most effective for germ protection while UV-A is most effective for skin aging, and UV-B for burning. UV-C sterilization has gained recognition as a powerful tool in surface disinfection. It not only offers a quick and chemical-free approach but is also effective in eliminating deadly germs and superbugs, providing an added layer of protection.

3. UV CARE PURE AIR PORTABLE AIR PURIFIER: Because of the pandemic, you probably have already invested in a home air purifier. But what about a portable one you can take with you to the office, in your car or when you need to travel? Designed for mobility and convenience, this rechargeable air purifier combines the best of UV Care’s UV-C germicidal technology with advanced air filtration, ensuring that you always have access to purified air, whether at home, in the office, or on the move. It effectively purifies air in spaces up to 15m² without bothering anyone because of its whisper-quiet operation even at the highest fan speed.

Pure Air features ViruX Technology, scientifically proven to eliminate SARS-CoV-2 in under a minute, alongside other harmful pathogens like E. Coli and Staphylococcus aureus. With its medical-grade H13 HEPA Filter, it can capture 99.998 percent of all particles as small as 0.1 microns, effectively trapping airborne contaminants. Its Plasma Ion Technology can actively neutralize pollutants such as bacteria, viruses and odors, and it’s also designed to clip on or place on a table or in your car, fitting seamlessly into your daily life. It can even function as an essential oil aromatherapy diffuser to enhance your environment with stress-reducing scents to help in relaxation and sleep while repelling insects.

Adding a UV Care air purifier can eliminate episodes of asthma and allergic rhinitis as it gets rid of these triggers in the air. It also has been tested to instantly kill SARS-CoV-2 and viruses and eliminates 99.9 percent of airborne pathogens, odors and molds at home or in the office.

4. UV-C TOOTHBRUSH STERILIZER: You might be brushing three times a day to keep your teeth healthy, but what are you doing to keep your toothbrushes clean? According to a Columbia University Boulder research, whenever we flush, airborne particles shoot out quickly, at speeds of 6.6 feet (2 meters) per second, reaching 4.9 feet (1.5 meters) above the toilet within 8 seconds. These potentially harmful particles, E.Coli, and fecal matter can eventually land everywhere including on your toothbrush. So don’t brush what you flush.

The UV Care Clean Brush UV-C Toothbrush Sterilizer harnesses the power of UV Care’s leading UV-C germicidal technology, to ensure your toothbrush remains free from harmful bacteria, contributing to a healthier mouth and overall well-being. It can effectively eliminate up to 99.9 percent of surface pathogens, including common bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Staphylococci, safeguarding against oral diseases. This device can quickly sterilize your toothbrush in just 3 minutes, and automatically shuts off to prevent unwanted UV-C exposure. It’s also rechargeable, compact and lightweight making it perfect for maintaining oral hygiene on the go.

UV Care has been a trusted partner in germ protection of many homes and businesses for more than eight years. It is the leading brand in UV-C sterilization technology and has the most comprehensive range of UV-C devices for industrial, medical, corporate, and commercial solutions. There is a UV Care UV-C device in almost all leading hospitals, malls and businesses in the Philippines. You can visit www.uvcare.net for their complete line of products.

Christmas Bonus: For those who are looking for a new smartphone that wouldn’t drain their entire 13th month pay, Xiaomi just released the Redmi 13C, offering outstanding entertainment and photographic experiences to satisfy the creative needs of Gen Z. The phone has a thin, trendy flat frame design, with nature-inspired colors: Midnight Black, Navy Blue, Clover Green, and Glacier White. It has an 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate for a satisfyingly fluid viewing experience. The device prioritizes viewing comfort with an LCD display, featuring DC viewing and TÜV certification for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free technology, minimizing eye fatigue.

The enhanced 50MP triple camera and upgraded 8MP front camera promise better portraits and selfies even in low light conditions and deliver a remarkable 34.9 percent improvement in capture speed while using night mode, for both low-light shoots and video capture. Moreover, the Redmi 13C offers 10 film camera filters and film frame options, providing users with more creative visual possibilities.

The Redmi 13C is powered by a MediaTek Helio with 8GB of RAM which can be boosted up to 16GB via memory expansion and supports up to 1TB of expandable storage. Lastly, it has a 5000 mAh battery and comes with an 18W PD fast charger.

The Redmi 13C comes in two variants—6GB+128GB (P5,499) and 8GB+256GB (P6,499) and is available in all Xiaomi stores and partner retailers nationwide. An online exclusive version with a 4+128GB version will be available via Shopee and Lazada for P4,999.