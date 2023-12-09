Becoming Filipino illuminates Club Paradise Palawan’s Christmas ceremony

In a dazzling display of holiday spirit, renowned traveler and philanthropist Kyle “Kulas” Jennermann, also known as Becoming Filipino on YouTube, led Club Paradise Palawan’s annual tree lighting ceremony. The celebration, themed “Hearts Aglow,” marked the beginning of the holiday season of the private island resort.

Jennermann expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to “experience lighting up a Christmas tree,” a first for him in the Philippines and as a Filipino, made possible by Club Paradise.

The ceremony was also graced with hand-woven bamboo parols (Christmas lanterns), proudly crafted by the local weavers of social enterprise Likhang Maragondon, which is also led by Jennerman’s partner Therine Duquit.



“Being here at Club Paradise Palawan with Therine, and having the opportunity to light up a Christmas Tree was so wonderful,” he added.

To make the holidays even more festive, Club Paradise Palawan also launched its Ten Cheers for Chairs advocacy, wherein 50% of the total sales for cocktail or mocktail buckets will be used in the procurement of classroom chairs for the Technological, Vocational, Livelihood center of selected senior high schools in Barangay Decalachao, San Jose, and Decabobo in Coron.

“Our resort’s commitment goes beyond hospitality. The program reflects our thrust in supporting and uplifting the learning environment of our local communities,” said Joegil Magtanggol Escobar, Hotel Manager of Club Paradise Palawan.

The Hearts Aglow campaign at Club Paradise Palawan is a month-long celebration filled with lounging and wellness activities for guests, such as the Pool Party, the Poolside Movies, and a Holiday Glow Spa promo. The resort also prepared for its guests a variety of gatherings and delightful meals including a Christmas Mass, Beach Barbecue, Christmas Choco Madness, Festive Dinner Buffet, and a Noche Buena.

“At Club Paradise Palawan, we ensure that each guest is treated with a Service That’s All Heart. For the holiday season, we curated our events and offerings to make their experience memorable and meaningful,” Escobar highlighted.

The Resort will also host “No Limit” – a New Year’s Eve Countdown Party complete with a fireworks display and live performances from DJ Allen X, Center Stage Band, Neon Dancers, and Techno Group Dancers.

To know more about the Hearts Aglow offerings and the resort’s advocacy, you may visit Club Paradise Palawan’s website at https://www.clubparadisepalawan.com/hearts-aglow/.