Antique honors 13 senior citizens for outstanding service, leadership

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique—The provincial government of Antique recognized 13 senior citizens for their service and leadership, highlighting this year’s Senior Citizens Congress held at the Binirayan Gymnasium in San Jose de Buenavista on Tuesday.

Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao said the annual congress gathers and recognizes the significant contributions of senior citizens in their municipalities and the province.

“Although the seniors are already in their twilight years, but then we would like to let them feel that they are vital and our provincial government cares for them,” she said in her message.

San Jose de Buenavista Mayor Elmer Untaran, one of the recipients of the Outstanding Senior Citizens Award, said he feels more inspired to support their programs and projects and committed to being an active member of their association in Barangay Funda-Dalipe once he steps down from public service.

“I will continue to be an active member of the senior citizens organization, and we will make it stronger,” he said in his message.

Meselemia Bitancor, president of the Municipal Federation of Senior Citizens Association of the Philippines in Sibalom, said she would cherish the award since it’s her first being a senior citizen.

She worked for the realization of their Multi-Purpose Center in Sibalom town proper, which serves as the venue for their meetings and other gatherings.

Other awardees included Norma Vergara, Cecilia Romero, Isagani Belarmino, Adorada Sibugan, Lily Francisco, Felomina Mabaquiao, Laura Piansay, Ernesto Gilvas, Pablo Crespo Sr., Victoria Millares and Beltranico Miles. PNA

Image credits: PNA by Annabel Consuelo J. Petinglay





