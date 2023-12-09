airasia MOVE partners with Henann Group to provide seamless travel experience in PHL

AIRASIA MOVE (formerly airasia Superapp) has tied up with Henann Group to provide the market with a seamless, value-for-money and personalized travel experience.

With this collaboration, travelers can digitally book and manage their accommodations in the homegrown hospitality group directly within the app in a fast and convenient way.

Also, it will allow users to easily find and book the room suited to their budget and travel requirements—all in one place.

In Boracay, they can choose from the Group’s seven properties: Henann Regency Resort & Spa, Henann Lagoon Resort, Henann Garden Resort, Henann Prime Beach Resort, Henann Crystal Sands, Henann Palm Beach Resort, and Henann Park Resort. Henann Resort Alona Beach and Henann Tawala Resort are its offerings in Bohol.

Such integration will give travelers more options and flexibility when planning their trips, while guaranteeing an experience of the highest standards of hospitality and comfort only Henann can provide.

“We are thrilled to work with Henann Group to bring together two leading brands in the Philippine travel and hospitality industry. This partnership is proof of our commitment to providing our users with the best value-for-money. Having Henann Group onboard means we can offer more quality accommodations and facilities. We are confident that this collaboration will further enhance our services, strengthening airasia MOVE’s position as the go-to platform for all things travel in the Philippines,” said airasia MOVE chief operations officer Mai Yin Tan.

On their part, Henann Group vice president Karl Hendrick Chusuey noted that they are elated by their partnership to reach a broader audience of travelers and showcase their world-class brand of hospitality.

“This partnership will provide our guests with a seamless and integrated travel experience, from booking their flights and accommodations to enjoying the many amenities and activities that we offer,” he added.

For a rewarding experience, travelers who reserve a stay at Henann until December 2023 on the airasia Superapp can earn airasia points that they can use for future purchases in the app.