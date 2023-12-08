VP Sara remains a staunch ally despite position on peace talks–NTF-ELCAC

Vice President Sara Duterte is still a major ally of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) despite her statements against the conduct of exploratory talks peace between the Government of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front.

“VP Sara is not only an ally of the NTF-ELCAC, she’s the vice-chairperson of the NTF-ELCAC and the second highest official of our land,” NTF-ELCAC Secretariat Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said during an online news briefing Wednesday.

He also explained that the statements of the VP should not be misconstrued as against the policy of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for peace, unity and development.

“Our leaders and even the observers may differ in their views regarding this amnesty and the possibility of the peace process but of course, mayroon naman tayong body to synthesize all of these things and iisa lang naman yung objective natin [we only have one objective and that is] to finally end the local communist armed conflict in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Security Council Assistant Deputy General Jonathan Malaya agreed and supported this saying, “the objective of the Vice President has always been the same with the President, both of them want to end the local communist armed conflict.”

Torres also assured these recent positive developments on peace building by the Marcos administration will never stymie the momentum of the NTF-ELCAC to continue liberating vulnerable communities from the influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army specially in the Geographically-Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas.