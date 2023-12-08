Slowest growth in 17 months in factory output

THE country’s manufacturing output posted its slowest growth in 17 months, according to the latest Production Index and Net Sales Index report of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The data showed the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) slowed to 1.7 percent in October 2023 from the 9.9 percent in September and the 6.7 percent posted in October 2022.

The data also showed this was the slowest since the 0.6 contraction of the VoPI in May 2022. In 2023, the other month when the VoPI posted a growth of below 2 percent was in June, when it posted a growth of 1.8 percent.

“The slower annual growth of the VoPI in October 2023 was mainly brought about by annual decreases in the same top three industry divisions that contributed to the slower annual rate of VaPI [Value of Production Index] during the period,” PSA said.

These three industry divisions were the manufacture of beverages, the VoPI of which declined 33.9 percent in October 2023 from the growth of 13 percent in September 2023.

The list also included the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products at 46.8 percent, which slowed from 78.5 percent annual increment in September 2023; and the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, posting a 1.9-percent annual drop from a 4.2-percent annual increase in September 2023.

“Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, 13 exhibited annual decelerations in their indices during the period. In contrast, there were six industry divisions that recorded annual increments in October 2023,” PSA said.

Meanwhile, PSA said based on responding establishments, the average capacity utilization rate for the manufacturing section in October 2023 was reported at 74.3 percent from 74.4 percent in the previous month.

All industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 50 percent during the month. The top three industry divisions in terms of reported capacity

utilization rate were led by the manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical at 83.3 percent.

The PSA also said the average capacity utilization rate of the manufacture of rubber and plastic products was at 81.2 percent and the manufacture of tobacco products was at 80.5 percent.

“The proportion of establishments that operated at full capacity (90 percent to 100 percent) was 27.1 percent of the total number of responding establishments. Meanwhile, 38.8 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity, and 34.1 percent operated below 70 percent capacity,” PSA said.

Value of Production Index

Meanwhile, the Value of Production Index (VaPI) slowed to 1.3 percent in October from the 9.6 percent in September and 14.5 percent posted in October 2022.

PSA said the slower growth in the annual growth of VaPI during the month was mainly caused by the double-digit annual drop in the manufacture of beverages industry division at 26.3 percent in September 2023, from a 23.1-percent annual increase in the previous month.

“The manufacture of beverages contributed 46.5 percent to the downtrend of VaPI for the manufacturing section in October 2023,” PSA said.

The data also showed that out of the 22 industry divisions for the manufacturing section, the manufacture of beverages was the fourth industry division with the highest weight in the computation of VaPI.

Meanwhile, based on the S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), the country’s composite index score slightly improved to 52.7 in November from the 52.4 posted in October.

S&P Global Market Intelligence said this was amid the decrease in purchasing activity in November, the first time in 15 months or since mid-2022.

S&P Global Market Intelligence also noted higher raw material prices during the month and “concerns of overstocking dissuaded input buying at some firms.”