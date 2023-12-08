Select LRT-1 stations to open QR and beep lanes

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said on Thursday it is piloting the implementation of QR and beep lanes at select Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 stations.

According to LRMC Head of Operations Andrea Madrid, dedicated lanes have been established for passengers with QR tickets and Stored Value Cards (SVC), or beep cards, to streamline their journey from the security checkpoint to the station gates.

“As LRMC gears up for the holiday peak travel, we are introducing this initiative at select LRT-1 stations to help accelerate the commute time of our passengers,” she said.

This effort, Madrid said, is designed to shorten the average waiting time by swiftly guiding travelers who already have their train tickets to turnstiles equipped with QR ticket and beep scanners, allowing quicker entry to the station platforms.

LRT-1 stations involved in the pilot implementation include Edsa, Libertad, Quirino, Monumento, Balintawak, and Fernando Poe Jr. Passengers are advised to check signages located at the station entrances for further details.

“Passengers can get in the QR and beep lanes to save time and energy, as well as money since beep users are enjoying discounted fares compared to using Single Journey Tickets. We can also consider the special lanes as one of the benefits of using QR tickets and beepTM, in line with the company’s thrust of promoting contactless transactions and modernizing our ticketing experience,” Madrid added.

Commuters may purchase their LRT-1 QR tickets using LRMC’s ikotMNL app and the Maya app.

SVCs may be reloaded through the beep app, as well as through the e-tap loading kiosks and ticket vending machines found in all LRT 1 stations.