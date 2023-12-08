Security forces nab suspect behind deadly MSU bombing

Military and police units in Marawi City arrested one of the suspects allegedly involved in the deadly bombing of the Mindanao State University (MSU) that killed four persons and wounded 50 others last Sunday.

“Combined troops of Task Force Marawi and Marawi City police captured on December 6 a certain Jafar Gamo Sultan, a.k.a. ‘Jaf/Kurot’, who is one of the accomplices in the bombing at Mindanao State University last week,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Friday.

The suspect was apprehended in an operation in Barangay Dulay Proper in Marawi.

“[The suspect] is [the] companion of a certain Omar, the person identified by witnesses to have placed the improvised explosive device at the Dimaporo Gymnasium. Also seized by troops are two motorcycles,” Trinidad noted.

The military official said that they are still determining the suspect’s linkages to the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group, the terrorist group operating in Lanao Del Sur, and among those who instigated the five-month Siege of Marawi in 2017.

No other details were immediately available as of this writing

Sultan’s arrest highlighted the seriousness of the government in capturing the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on innocent civilians and in ensuring that similar incidents will not happen again.

“It also demonstrates the AFP’s commitment to its mandate as protector of the people and the state,” Trinidad said.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police released the pictures and the possible identities of the two “persons of interests” (POIs) in the bombing attack at MSU last December 3.

The two “POIs” identified as Kadapi Mimbesa alias “Engineer” and Arsani Membisa alias “Khatab,” “Hatab” and “Lapitos” were tagged as alleged members of the local terrorist Daulah Islamiya-Maute Group.

Investigations revealed that Mimbesa was spotted carrying a bag where the bomb or improvised explosive device could have been possibly hidden.

Both have standing warrants of arrests for various crimes like murders.

These “POIs” were identified based on witnesses’ descriptions.