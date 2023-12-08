SEC recognized for anti-red tape efforts

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been cited by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) for its efforts in making the Philippines business-friendly.

The SEC was among the government agencies recognized by Arta during the 2023 Ease of Doing Business Convention.

“We share in Arta’s mission of streamlining processes in the government to improve public service delivery and achieve bureaucratic efficiency, embodied in our push toward a zero-contact policy in accordance with Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business Act,” SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said.

“The SEC has continuously worked to provide faster and more efficient transactions with the public through our digital transformation program, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for our stakeholders.”

Since 2021, a total of nine digital services automating key processes of the Commission have been launched to the public. This includes the Electronic Simplified Processing of Application for Registration of Companies (eSPARC), and its subsystem, the One Day Submission and Electronic Registration of Companies (OneSEC).

This year, the SEC further deepened its digitalization efforts with five new advanced systems.

Company registrations with the SEC hit a record high last year, partly as a result of its digital transformation program, according the agency.

The SEC said it recorded a total of 42,926 corporate registrations in 2022, 13 percent higher than the previous year’s 38,052. This marks a record high for the agency’s 85-year history as the country’s company registrar.

In 2021 alone, the total number of company registrations jumped by 67 percent, as the business sector gradually started to recover from the impacts of the pandemic in 2020.

The SEC attributes the robust activity in corporate registrations to the launch of its digital services since 2021, which have helped improve the process of putting up a business in the country.

“The digital transformation of the SEC was inspired by our vision for a company registration process that can be completed with ease and convenience, transactions that are safe and secure, and corporate data that are easily accessible,” Aquino said.